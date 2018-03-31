Pakistan tests nuclear-capable, submarine-launched missile with a range of 450km

Hindustan Times report by Imtiaz Ahmad states that Pakistan has conducted a test of its nuclear-capable, submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM), Babur, which has a range of 450 km, with the country’s military saying the weapon system provides it a “credible second strike capability”. Pakistan has been working hard on developing this capability -- to carry out a retaliatory nuclear strike even after an enemy’s nuclear attack destroys or neutralizes its land-based nuclear arsenal -- which India already has.