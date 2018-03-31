Saudi Arabian-owned Tallab Al-Khalediah wins Dubai Kahayla Classic

DUBAI: Seven-year-old Tallab Al-Khalediah, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid Bin Abdulaziz and ridden by jockey Roberto Perez, won the second race of the 2018 Dubai World Cup festival.Tallab Al-Khalediah won the Dubai Kahayla Classic to cash in on the $600,000 prize money.Jockey Perez said after the race: “I studied the other horses and their jockeys by watching their previous races. I was confident that my horse could win this race."Tallab Al-Khalediah crossed the finishing line ahead of British rival Chaddad and Barnamaj from France.The 23rd edition of the annual Dubai World Cup is taking place on Saturday, and is the the richest race in the world, distributing a combined cash prize of $30 million dollars across nine races.