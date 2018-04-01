  • Search form

World

Anti-India protests erupt in Kashmir as troops kill 8 rebels

AP
In this Thursday, March 22, 2018, file photo, Jammu and Kashmir police officer consoles the daughter of policeman Deepak Thusoo, who was killed in a gunbattle with suspected rebels, during his funeral at Jagti village on the outskirts of Jammu, India. (AP)

SRINAGAR, India: Officials say at least eight rebels have been killed in fighting with Indian troops in disputed Kashmir, triggering a new round of anti-India protests and clashes.
Police say the gunbattles in southern Kashmir began after government forces raided two villages in Shopian and Anantnag districts following a tip that rebels were hiding there and came under fire. The fighting is still raging in Shopian area on Sunday.
The news of the killings led to intense anti-Indian protests and clashes in several parts of the southern Kashmir.
India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim it in its entirety.
Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

