DUBAI: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization has announced the postponement of the mandatory good conduct certificate needed to process employment visas from April 1, UAE daily Gulf News reported.The ministry, in a response to a Twitter user’s inquiry, said that the requirement is postponed “until further notice.”The UAE had made the good conduct certificate mandatory for employment visas starting on February 4.According to Gulf News, authorities have started processing visa applications from certain nationalities without the good conduct certificate from last week.