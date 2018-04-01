  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 7 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Tillerson scrubbed from State Dept website

World

Tillerson scrubbed from State Dept website

AP |
Outgoing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waves to applauding State Department workers as he leaves the State Department for the last time in Washington, US, March 22, 2018. (Reuters)

Related Articles

WASHINGTON: Rex Tillerson has all but vanished from the State Department’s website as his unceremonious firing by tweet took effect over the weekend.
The “Secretary of State Tillerson” link on the department’s homepage disappeared overnight Saturday and was replaced with a generic “Secretary of State” tab. When clicked, it leads to a page that informs visitors that Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan became “acting Secretary of State on April 1, 2018.” Links that had connected to Tillerson’s speeches, travels and other events now display those of Sullivan. The link to Tillerson’s biography as the 69th secretary of state returns a “We’re sorry, that page can’t be found” message.
President Donald Trump fired Tillerson in a Twitter post on March 13 but his departure did not become official until March 31.

Related Articles

Tags: Rex Tillerson United States State Department

Comments

MORE FROM World

Tillerson scrubbed from State Dept website

WASHINGTON: Rex Tillerson has all but vanished from the State Department’s website as his...

Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia: Military

MOGADISHU: Extremist insurgents battled for hours on Sunday with African Union troops after...

Tillerson scrubbed from State Dept website
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia: Military
Expelled Russians arrive home as Moscow warns against travel to UK
Russian Foreign Ministry: UK and US want Russia out of World Cup
Some US states press ahead on climate change goals, despite Trump
Governor of Russia’s Kemerovo resigns over deadly mall fire
Latest News
Tillerson scrubbed from State Dept website
Al Shabab attacks African Union base in Somalia: Military
Israel rejects calls for independent probe of Gaza violence
15 views
UAE postpones good conduct certificate visa requirement
244 views
Expelled Russians arrive home as Moscow warns against travel to UK
29 views
Egypt, UAE top world’s cheapest luxury holiday destinations
26 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR