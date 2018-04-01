  • Search form

Bodies of Indians killed by Daesh in Iraq to be flown home

Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, India's Ambassador to Iraq, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (AP)

BAGHDAD: The remains of 38 Indian construction workers captured and killed by the Daesh in northern Iraq have been handed over to Indian authorities in Baghdad and will be flown home.
Indian Ambassador Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit said the bodies had been taken to Baghdad International Airport and would be flown back to India later Sunday.
Daesh abducted and killed the workers shortly after the extremists seized the northern city of Mosul in the summer of 2014. Iraqi authorities discovered the remains in a mass grave last year after retaking Mosul, and positively identified the bodies last month.
The workers, most from northern India, had been employed by a construction company operating near Mosul. Around 10,000 Indians lived and worked in Iraq at the time.

