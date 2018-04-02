Saudi experts discuss ways to promote astronomy

JEDDAH: Top scientists of the Kingdom and experts from across the Gulf countries attended the recently concluded Scitech Astronomical Program 2018.The event, which was first of its kind in the Eastern Province, was organized by the Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Center for Science and Technology (Scitech) of the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM). The program took place at the center’s headquarters in Alkhobar.The main aim of the program was to provide experts with a platform to share their experiences and thoughts and to come up with ideas to promote the study of this branch of science in the region.The participants discussed various issues including astronomical photography, the James Webb telescope project, astronomical culture and the role of community organizations, and astronomy in Arabic literature etc.Rabab Qudihi, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, also gave a presentation on some of his findings on the subject. The program was accompanied by an interactive exhibition, some astronomical photos exhibition, debate sessions, presentations as well as an interactive children’s pavilion.The interactive exhibition included a pavilion dedicated to Prince Sultan bin Salman’s flight to space.Students of the University’s Aviation Engineering Club actively took part in various aspects of the exhibition. The exhibition included a pavilion on the exciting phases of a rocket’s separation and other facets of space travel.The exhibition also showed a space flight with the help of the 9 dimensions technology though a virtual-reality device that had more than 350 shows.The exhibition that welcomed more than 11,000 visitors and participants was decorated with photos of eclipses and nebulas. Photographers Mohammed Abdel Karim, Turki Al-Amri and Abdullah Al-Ayadhi took part in the exhibition.The astronomical observatory at the University of Majmaah participated as well through its astronomical mobile dome. The dome enabled the visitors to watch an exciting display of celestial bodies.