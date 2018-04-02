Technical and Vocational Training Corporation to provide training in aircraft maintenance for Saudis

RIYADH: The Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) and the Ministry of National Guard on Sunday signed a training agreement to benefit from the aircraft maintenance programs offered at the International Aviation Technical College, one of TVTC’s colleges, and to provide the National Guard with qualified experts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.The agreement was co-signed by TVTC Gov. Ahmed bin Fahad Al- Fahaid and Military Chief Lieut. Gen. Mohammad Al-Nahid.Under the agreement, TVTC will provide training to students from the Ministry of National Guard at the International Aviation Technical College. This includes training 50 students in the basic aircraft maintenance course, B1, and 50 in the basic aircraft maintenance course, B2 Avionics.TVTC will also provide incentive bonuses to trainees enrolled in the college.For its part, the Ministry of National Guard will attract at least 100 students per year and complete their admissions as military students according to the regulations approved by the ministry and the standards adopted by the international operator.The International Aviation Technical College (IATC) in Riyadh was founded by TVTC. TVTC operates it in partnership with the Aviation Australia College.IATC is part of an international training package launched by TVTC in partnership with international technical colleges to provide specialized world-class training programs.The college offers two main programs: The General Authority of Civil Aviation Program for graduates seeking to work as aviation maintenance engineers and the European Aviation Safety Agency Curriculum in Mechanical and Avionics.It also offers training in the field of aircraft maintenance, which provides students with hands-on experience that helps them understand the complexities of avionics and of maintaining and exploring aircraft systems and engines.The college can train up to 2,500 students. After graduation, these students obtain a diploma and a license to practice aircraft maintenance.TVTC had signed several agreements with government agencies to cooperate in training and technical fields and to exchange experiences.It has also signed agreements in several fields, including information technologies, in addition to agreements that strengthen its partnership with the private sector.