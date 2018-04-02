  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

KSRelief continues to provide relief to Yemenis

Arab News |
KSRelief distributed clothes, blankets and rugs among 6,000 people in Yemen’s Marib governorate. (SPA)

JEDDAH: As part of Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations (YCHO), the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) distributed clothes, blankets and rugs among 6,000 people in Yemen’s Marib governorate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
KSRelief also distributed aid in the village of Qayfa in Ould Rabie directorate of Baidhah governorate.
On March 28, Saudi Arabia and the UAE gave $930 million to UN humanitarian efforts in Yemen.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented the previously pledged donation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week.
The Arab world’s poorest country is in the grips of a stalemated war and what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis, with 22 million people needing aid.
In February, KSRelief also signed six agreements worth $3 million with various organizations in Riyadh to help Yemenis displaced and injured by Houthi militias’ actions.
There are some 2 million Yemenis working in the Kingdom and they send more than $10 million to their families in Yemen.
To boost the economy of Yemen, Saudi Arabia has funded its Central Bank with $2 billion to help distressed Yemenis.

Tags: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

Comments

