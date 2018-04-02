  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince visits Virgin Galactic and Mojavi Air and Space port in California

ARAB NEWS |
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visited Virgin Galactic and Mojave Air and Space port in California. (SPA)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visited Virgin Galactic and Mojavi Air and Space port in California on Monday.
During the visit, the crown prince reviewed the progress made by Galactic and its plan to launch the first spacecraft to monitor Earth, observing the latest advanced technologies in this field.
The visit includes access to the new jet fuel cabins revealed by Virgin Galactic for the first time and a presentation of the spacecraft that will enter commercial service.
The crown prince discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in modern technology through research, manufacturing and training of Saudi youth and transforming the Kingdom from consumer of technology to a producer.

Saudi crown prince visits Virgin Galactic and Mojavi Air and Space port in California

