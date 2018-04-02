Saudi crown prince meets Economic Club of New York head

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Sunday the Chairman of the of Economic Club of New York Terry Lundgren and a number of its members, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.The New York Economic Club is one of the most important platforms in the discussion of economic, social and political affairs and the exchange of experiences among the most important businessmen, businessmen and decision-makers in the field of trade.During the meeting, they reviewed the economic relations between the two countries.The meeting was attended by prominent business representatives and finance officials, economic analysts and current and former US officials to identify the most important reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030 and the new investment opportunities that have been made available through the recently launched mega projects such as the Neom Project.He also stressed that the change and growth in the Kingdom is not limited to the economy only but also to strengthen the capabilities of Saudi citizens to be the main basis for the achievements of the Vision 2030.On the trade relations between the two countries, the ministers affirmed that the US has been a strategic ally of Saudi Arabia for 80 years in trade and economic relationsThe meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and members of the Crown Prince‘s delegation.