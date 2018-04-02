  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 22 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince meets Economic Club of New York head

Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince meets Economic Club of New York head

ARAB NEWS
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Chairman of the of Economic Club of New York Terry Lundgren. (SPA)

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met on Sunday the Chairman of the of Economic Club of New York Terry Lundgren and a number of its members, the Saudi news agency SPA reported. 
The New York Economic Club is one of the most important platforms in the discussion of economic, social and political affairs and the exchange of experiences among the most important businessmen, businessmen and decision-makers in the field of trade.
During the meeting, they reviewed the economic relations between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by prominent business representatives and finance officials, economic analysts and current and former US officials to identify the most important reforms taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of Vision 2030 and the new investment opportunities that have been made available through the recently launched mega projects such as the Neom Project.
He also stressed that the change and growth in the Kingdom is not limited to the economy only but also to strengthen the capabilities of Saudi citizens to be the main basis for the achievements of the Vision 2030.
On the trade relations between the two countries, the ministers affirmed that the US has been a strategic ally of Saudi Arabia for 80 years in trade and economic relations
The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to the US, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and members of the Crown Prince‘s delegation.

Related Articles

Tags: crown prince royal tour New York Economic Club crown prince in US

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince visits Virgin Galactic and Mojavi Air and Space port in California

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman visited Virgin Galactic and Mojavi Air and...

Two cases of H5N8 avian flu recorded in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture on Sunday announced detection of two...

Saudi crown prince meets Economic Club of New York head
Saudi crown prince visits Virgin Galactic and Mojavi Air and Space port in California
Two cases of H5N8 avian flu recorded in Saudi Arabia
KSRelief continues to provide relief to Yemenis
New rules set to organize seminars, lectures in Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourist visas expanded under agency’s review
Latest News
Bella Hadid heads back to China
The top cheap and chic travel destinations
13 views
New fees on remittances for expats in Kuwait
43 views
Jenna Coleman set for Dubai appearance
2 views
Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Israeli crimes in Palestine
29 views
Kashmir shut by strike, security day after deadly fighting
45 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR