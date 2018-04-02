  • Search form

Middle-East

Arab League to hold emergency meeting over Israeli crimes in Palestine

ARAB NEWS
Palestinian protester carries an injured comrade during clashes with Israeli forces following a protest along the border with Israel, east of Gaza City on April 1, 2018. (AFP)

DUBAI: The Arab league will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday over Israeli’s crimes against Palestinians, days after IDF forces killed over a dozen near the Gaza border, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
The decision comes at Palestine’s request, where permanent representatives to the Arab League will hold an urgent meeting that will touch on Israeli violations against the Palestinians during a peaceful protest on the occasion of ‘Land Day’ on March 30th.
Assistant Arab League Secretary-General for Palestinian Affairs Saeed Abu Ali stressed that the international community should take responsibility toward putting an end to these crimes and form an investigative committee that would hold Israel accountable for its actions.
Footage circulated the web appears to show men from a group which left the main demonstration on Friday and approached the border being shot in the back as they fled.
Israeli forces have killed at least 18 Palestinians and injured more than 1,400 others during and following the protests last Friday.
The demonstrations, also know as “right of return,” will come to an end on May 15, the 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation, with the intention to march through the border fence.
Israel has ruled out any right of return to Gaza’s two million inhabitants who are descendants of the hundreds of thousands who fled Israel in 1948.

