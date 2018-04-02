  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 18 sec ago
Breaking News
Egypt's president wins second term with 97 percent of the vote after facing no serious challenge

You are here

  • Home
  • Coalition targeting of Houthi position in Sa’dah continues in support of Yemeni advance in the province

Middle-East

Coalition targeting of Houthi position in Sa’dah continues in support of Yemeni advance in the province

ARAB NEWS |
File photo showing a soldier walking past 2 Saudi Arabian air force fighter jets, Apr 2017. (Reuters)

Related Articles

Coalition targeting of Houthi position in Sa’da continues in support of Yemeni advance in the province

LONDON: Coalition airforce units have carried out more than 20 raids on Houthi militia positions in Sa’dah, Al Jawf and Al-Baidah.

Security sources confirmed the attacks targeted key positions for the Iranian-backed militia in Saudi Arabia namely, Baqim, Al-Buqua, and Malahiz.

In Al-Baidaa, coalition airforce units pounded the security headquarters building used as an assembly point for new Houthi recruits.

The coalitionoperations continued their raids in the hope of strangling the Houthi militia in their main base of Saada Province.

Yemeni forces resumed their advance in Saada from 4 sides.

In the last few days, the Yemeni army confirmed that its forces were closing in on “The Base Camp” and other strategic points on the road to Marran, the main area where Houthi militia movement started in Yemen.

Related Articles

Tags: Yemen Saudi Arabia Sa'dah

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Coalition targeting of Houthi position in Sa’dah continues in support of Yemeni advance in the province

Coalition targeting of Houthi position in Sa’da continues in support of Yemeni advance in the...

Egypt's president wins second term with 97 percent of the vote after facing no serious challenge

Breaking News

CAIRO: Egypt's president wins second term with 97 percent of the vote after facing no serious...

Coalition targeting of Houthi position in Sa’dah continues in support of Yemeni advance in the province
Egypt's president wins second term with 97 percent of the vote after facing no serious challenge
Israel: Deal reached to resettle African migrants in West
Iraq condemns 6 Turkish women to death for Daesh membership
HRW slams ‘unlawful’ Yemen rebel missile attacks on Saudi
Israel holds 2 Palestinian bodies while Gaza death toll rises to 18
Latest News
Coalition targeting of Houthi position in Sa’dah continues in support of Yemeni advance in the province
France braces for mass rail strikes
2 views
Breaking News
Egypt's president wins second term with 97 percent of the vote after facing no serious challenge
31 views
Nigeria to probe alleged Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections: Presidency spokesman
22 views
Donald Trump, Japan’s Shinzo Abe to meet in US on North Korea: White House
31 views
Israel: Deal reached to resettle African migrants in West
123 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR