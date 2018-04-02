Dawn: Ankara ready to host Pak-Afghan-Turkish summit: envoy

Dawn report by Amjad Iqbal states that Turkish Ambas­sador Mustafa Yurdakul has said that his country is looking forward to hosting the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey summit for peace, stability and better relations between the neighboring countries. Talking to reporters here after visiting the Taxila Museum and Buddhist remains on Sunday, he said Turkey being a close friend of Pakistan and Afghanistan as well as chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would continue to play a constructive and peaceful role in addressing issues faced by Muslim countries.