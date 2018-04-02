  • Search form

Corporate News

Four new Eddy stores in KSA

Eddy celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
United Yousef Mohammed Naghi Group, the owner of Eddy Home and Electronics, recently celebrated the opening of four new Eddy branches in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Alkhobar. The opening of the new stores is in line with the company’s long-term strategic plan that aims to offer Eddy customers various products in nearby and easy-to-access stores.
Eddy has now reached 19 branches all over the Kingdom.
“The opening of the four branches that are located in three different regions expands our footprint in the country and represents how advanced Eddy is in order to be the first choice for families that consume housewares, furniture and electronic items,” said Ammar Naghi, CEO of United Yousef Mohammed Naghi Group.
He added: “We are implementing strategic plans that would increase Eddy’s presence in the Saudi market and meet our customer needs by offering them various products in nearby stores.”
Eddy is designed to represent a new concept of United Yousef Naghi Group that aims to meet consumer needs and expectations by offering an exceptional family shopping experience. Eddy stores consist of two floors divided into many sections.
The new concept of Eddy is “bringing all together under one roof.”
Eddy celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday in the presence of CEO Naghi, members of the management and media representatives.
Eddy, which was established in 2013, is a leading provider of furniture, home appliances and electronic products in the Kingdom. It reflects the new-generation concept of United Yousef Mohammed Naghi Group, which is one of the largest groups in the Saudi market contributing to the development of the Saudi economy in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

