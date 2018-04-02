Effat University hosts career fair

Effat University is hosting its 17th annual career fair on Monday and Tuesday under the patronage of Princess Lolowah Al-Faisal. Held on the university campus, the event is open to the public and both men and women can attend.

“Effat University has been hosting its annual career fair since 2001 in order to provide valuable insight and information that broadens the job seekers’ knowledge about career development opportunities,” said Haifa Jamal Al-Lail, president of Effat University. “We are pleased to welcome all comers, male and female, to attend lectures and panel discussions, participate in interactive workshops, and make the most of a firsthand opportunity to meet with potential employers.”

Around 4,000 students are expected to attend the event where over 30 companies will offer more than 200 jobs.

Effat University, a leading non-profit educational institute specialized in offering higher education for girls in Saudi Arabia, said it is committed to organizing and participating in events that contribute to the successful socio-economic progress of the Kingdom through the development of a highly qualified and skilled national workforce as part of the Saudi Vision 2030.