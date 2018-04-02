Lights off! Jeddah Hilton marks Earth Hour

Jeddah Hilton recently celebrated the Earth Hour by turning off the hotel lights and replacing them with candles. The hotel is taking action locally to engage in sustainability efforts, which include water stewardship, energy conservation, reducing waste and engaging in community projects.

“Earth Hour has always been about the power of individuals to be a part of global conversations and solutions for our planet,” said Kevin Brett, cluster general manager, Qasr Al-Sharq and Jeddah Hilton. “This year, the Earth Hour celebration in Jeddah Hilton is about passing candles from one hotel to another from our sister hotels, starting from Australia.”

Team members and guests at Jeddah Hilton switched off the hotel lights and gathered around candles in the lobby on March 24 at 8:30 p.m.

In a statement, Hilton said it views responsible travel and tourism as integral to its business, which is why preserving the environment is a cornerstone of “Travel with Purpose,” the company’s corporate responsibility strategy to create a shared value for Hilton team members, guests, business partners and communities. “Hilton’s commitment to the environment is embedded across the business and supported by LightStay: An award-winning, global corporate responsibility performance measurement platform. LightStay was developed and implemented by Hilton to provide a one-stop solution for reporting environmental, operational and social impacts,” the hotel said.

Readers can learn more about Hilton’s commitment to preserving the environment by visiting cr.hilton.com.