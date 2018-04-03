  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 15 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • At least 15 killed, scores wounded in Boko Haram attack

World

At least 15 killed, scores wounded in Boko Haram attack

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |
A covered-up dead body lies in the trunk of a police vehicle as members of security forces stand near the site of a suspected Boko Haram attack on the edge of Maiduguri's inner city, Nigeria on Monday. (REUTERS)

Related Articles

MAIDUGURI: Nigeria’s Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked two villages on the outskirts of the northeastern city of Maiduguri late Sunday, killing at least 15 people, the military said Monday.
The Boko Haram militants tried to enter the center of Maidugiri, the provincial capital of Borno state, but army soldiers repelled them, gunning down six armed insurgents and seven suicide bombers, said army spokesman Col. Onyema Nwachukwu. At least 83 people were injured and are receiving medical attention, he said.
Residents of Maiduguri retreated to their homes Sunday night during an hours-long battle marked by thunderous explosions and gunfire heard until the early hours of Monday.
Troops prevented the insurgents from entering the center of Maiduguri, but they detonated their bombs in the outlying villages of Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti, with one soldier among the 15 casualties, said Nwachukwu.
“Troops are still on the trail of the insurgents,” he said. “It is clear that the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists are hell bent on remaining relevant by attacking soft and vulnerable targets and therefore we call for collective vigilance by all security stakeholders and members of the public.”
Nwachukwu warned residents to remain watchful and report any suspicious people or activity to security officials. A 14-year-old Boko Haram insurgent surrendered to soldiers after escaping an extremist enclave on the Lake Chad islands, he said.
Survivors of the attack told The Associated Press that most of those killed by the suicide bombs were youths at a viewing center and were targeted when they fled after hearing gunfire between the soldiers and the Boko Haram fighters.
“The gunmen came with the suicide bombers, and as they were engaged by soldiers, some of them sneaked into the confused, fleeing crowd and detonated themselves killing about 15 people and over 80 others,” said Momodu Bukar, a member of a civilian defense force.
Boko Haram, which was formed in Maiduguri, has killed more than 20,000 people in its nine-year insurgency to establish Shariah law in Nigeria.

Related Articles

Tags: Boko Haram Nigeria Maiduguri

Comments

MORE FROM World

At least 15 killed, scores wounded in Boko Haram attack

MAIDUGURI: Nigeria’s Boko Haram Islamic extremists attacked two villages on the outskirts of the...

Dozens killed by Afghan air strikes in northern Kunduz

Special

KABUL: Dozens of people were killed on Monday in a series of air strikes by the Afghan air force in...

At least 15 killed, scores wounded in Boko Haram attack
Dozens killed by Afghan air strikes in northern Kunduz
Lavrov says spy poisoning could be ‘in interests’ of UK govt
Pedaling against patriarchy: Women cyclists send message on two wheels
‘War not an option’: MILF leader vows to pursue peaceful path to justice, autonomy
Nelson Mandela’s ex-wife Winnie Mandela dies at 81
Latest News
Mystery surrounds Qaddafi’s son amid prison discharge rumors
14 views
Morocco warns against Polisario provocation in W. Sahara
9 views
At least 15 killed, scores wounded in Boko Haram attack
15 views
Special
Riding the wave of interest in the new Saudi Arabia
100 views
Saudi Arabia’s business community invited to Arabia-Expo 2018 in Moscow
86 views
Jordan Spieth is certain he is the man to beat at the Masters
65 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR