Saudi Arabia

Kind Salman calls Trump to discuss Palestinian issue, regional situation

ARAB NEWS
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stands during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 5, 2017. (Reuters)
King Salman bin Abdulaziz held a telephone conversation on Monday evening with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Palestinian issue and the situation in the region.
The Saudi king stressed the need to move the Middle East Peace Process in an international effort, stating the Kingdom's committed position on the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinians to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.
Israeli forces have killed at least 18 Palestinians and injured more than 1,400 others during and following the protests last Friday.
The two leaders also discussed the importance of the fight against terrorist organization in Iraq and Syria. King Salman also stressed the need to find a solution to the Syrian crisis. The Russian-backed Syrian regime has been fighting different factions of Syrian rebels over the past seven years.
On Yemen, King Salman expressed his appreciation for the statement issued by the White House and its strong stance towards the Houthi militia, which continues its aggression with Iranian support. He also stressed the Kingdom's efforts to find a political solution to the Yemeni crisis and provide humanitarian relief and support to its people.
Trump also addressed Iran's attempts to destabilize the region, praising the Saudi Arabia's role in achieving stability and efforts in this regard.
The King also thanked Trump for hosting the Saudi delegation headed by Crown Prince in the official visit of the US which saw billion dollar deals and agreements between the two allies

