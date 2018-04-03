  • Search form

Art & Culture

Rap mogul Diddy heads to Dubai

ARAB NEWS |
The American rapper is set to make his UAE debut. (AFP)

DUBAI: Rap mogul Diddy, aka Sean Combs, is set to play his first-ever show in the UAE on Thursday, with a gig at Gotha Club in Dubai.
The American rapper, actor and entrepreneur will make his UAE debut at the Radisson Blu Dubai Waterfront Hotel in the Business Bay area of the city.
The “Bad Boy For Life” singer made the announcement in a video posted on Instagram earlier this week, saying: “The countdown has begun!!! Dubai, I can’t wait to meet you and all my brothers and sisters out there! This is my first time in Dubai and I’m going to be at Club Gotha (on) April 5. Ain’t no party like a Diddy Party, so don’t miss out.
“And there definitely ain’t no party like a Diddy party in Dubai,” he added in the clip.

Tags: Diddy UAE Dubai

