DUBAI: Kuwaiti fashion blogger Ascia Al-Faraj has partnered with regional label Haa Designs on an exclusive collection for Ramadan.The line, called Ascia X Haa Designs, is available on e-retail platform Thouqi.com and features 20 pieces designed in Ascia’s signature structured and utilitarian style.The practical pockets, lightweight materials and neutral color palette make this collection perfect for Ramadan gatherings on sweltering summer nights.Ascia boasts 2.3 million followers on her Instagram account and is considered one of the Middle East’s most influential style bloggers.