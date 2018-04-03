  • Search form

Art & Culture

Lebanese indie veterans Adonis to play Dubai

Saffiya Ansar
Adonis will perform in Dubai this week.

DUBAI: Arabic pop-rock band Adonis will perform at Industrial Avenue in the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort on April 6. The four-piece, led by frontman Anthony Khoury (pictured), formed in 2011 and have since established themselves as one of the most popular independent bands in the Arab music scene. Their third album, 2017’s “Nour,” was produced by Jean-Marie Riachi, renowned for his work with mainstream Arab pop stars, and added a more commercial twist to the band’s sound, incorporating electronic beats.

