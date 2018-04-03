You are here

  The Nation: PM Abbasi's Kabul visit aimed to placate US

In this file photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reacts during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan Jan. 22, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 April 2018
April 3: The Nation report by Shafqat Ali states that Pakistan is under the US pressure to itself find “common ground” to move forward, diplomatic sources said. Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Washington believed Pakistan was responsible for the declining trust level and Islamabad should try to find “common ground” for the future of the relationship.
The News: Nine killed in Quetta attacks

Updated 03 April 2018
April 3: The News report by Web Desk states that at least nine people were killed, including four members of the Christian community, in two separate attacks in Quetta on Monday. As per details, the first attack took place on the Qambrani Road where a levies personnel and three others were killed in an armed clash between two rival groups in Quetta.
