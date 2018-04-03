The Express Tribune: India's ceasefire violations could pave way for ‘major war’: Khawaja Asif

The Express Tribune report by News Desk states that Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that heavy weaponry was being used by the Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC) and continuing ceasefire violations by them could pave way for a major war between the two neighboring countries. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would utilize all diplomatic resources to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully.