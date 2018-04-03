The Express Tribune: India's ceasefire violations could pave way for ‘major war’: Khawaja Asif

April 2: The Express Tribune report by News Desk states that Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said that heavy weaponry was being used by the Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC) and continuing ceasefire violations by them could pave way for a major war between the two neighboring countries. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would utilize all diplomatic resources to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully.
Read More I
Updated 03 April 2018
0
April 3: The News report by Web Desk states that at least nine people were killed, including four members of the Christian community, in two separate attacks in Quetta on Monday. As per details, the first attack took place on the Qambrani Road where a levies personnel and three others were killed in an armed clash between two rival groups in Quetta.
Read More I
Read More I
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2017 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.