The Nation: Pakistan delegation reaches Afghanistan to discuss peace plan

April 2: The Nation report by Web Desk states that a high-level Pakistani delegation has reached Afghanistan to hold talks with Afghan authorities on the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is heading the delegation accompanies with civil and military officials including Director General Military Operations Maj Gen Shamshad Mirza.
Updated 03 April 2018
April 3: The News report by Web Desk states that at least nine people were killed, including four members of the Christian community, in two separate attacks in Quetta on Monday. As per details, the first attack took place on the Qambrani Road where a levies personnel and three others were killed in an armed clash between two rival groups in Quetta.
