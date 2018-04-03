The News: Efforts on to finalize three-nation event in USA

April 2: The News report by Khalid Hussain states that Pakistan are trying to find a window in August-September this year to fit in a proposed triangular series in the United States in their busy schedule. Najam Sethi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, told ‘The News’ that because of prior commitments, the Board is finding it tough to line up the series that will also feature West Indies and another Test-playing nation.
Updated 03 April 2018
April 3: The News report by Web Desk states that at least nine people were killed, including four members of the Christian community, in two separate attacks in Quetta on Monday. As per details, the first attack took place on the Qambrani Road where a levies personnel and three others were killed in an armed clash between two rival groups in Quetta.
