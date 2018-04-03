You are here

The News: Nine killed in Quetta attacks

A Pakistani Christian resident mourns the killing of relatives following an attack by gunmen at a hospital in Quetta on April 2, 2018. (AFP)
April 3: The News report by Web Desk states that at least nine people were killed, including four members of the Christian community, in two separate attacks in Quetta on Monday. As per details, the first attack took place on the Qambrani Road where a levies personnel and three others were killed in an armed clash between two rival groups in Quetta.
The News: Google marks Nazia Hasan's 53rd birth anniversary with special doodle

Updated 03 April 2018
0
Updated 03 April 2018
45678
April 3: The News report by Web Desk states that Google is honoring Nazia Hassan, Pakistan’s pop icon, who inspired a huge audience with her pioneering work in music world and ruled a decade of 80s along with her brother Zohaib Hassan.
