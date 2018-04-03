Bella Hadid slams social media troll

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model of the moment Bella Hadid took an Instagram troll to task this week after she was accused of having plastic surgery and being a generally less-than-pleasant person.

A fan account, @ballahadid, posted a composite photo of Hadid and her supermodel friend Kendall Jenner and posed the question, “Kenny or Bella?”

This seemingly innocuous query triggered a rather cruel response from one user, who commented: “Two fake b****** sitting in a tree, first comes the nose job, then come the lips, oh and don’t forget the built in cheeks… money can get you a new face but not a nicer personality, which these two girls need.”

In an unexpected move, Hadid responded to the Instagram user and her retort has made headlines around the world.

“I wish you would know either of our personalities. And not only that, I wish you would only grasp a heart of your own. Blessings to you sweetheart. Jealousy is a cry for help that I wish I could help you with,” she wrote in response to the now-deleted comment.

The newly-reformed Instagram troll, who seems to have turned over a new leaf and seen the error of her — or his — ways, added a comment saying the experience had been eye-opening.

“@ballahadid it’s all gone girl, but seriously this whole thing has taught me a lot,” the user posted.

Meanwhile, Hadid is being praised for her clap back, with news websites and social media users around the world lauding her tough reply.

The Hadid sisters are no strangers to the sour side of the spotlight and have, in the past, defended themselves from body shaming commenters on social media.

Older sister Gigi, who recently spit from singer Zayn Malik, slammed Twitter trolls who were commenting on her weight.

She made international headlines in February by discussing her weight loss and said it was the result of learning to manage her Hashimoto’s Disease, not because of an eating disorder or drug use.

The model sent out a series of tweets stating that she would no longer respond to comments on her appearance.

“I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone with a body type that doesn’t suit (your) ‘beauty’ expectation shouldn’t have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing. Stop putting me in that box just because you don’t understand the way my body has matured,” she said on Twitter.