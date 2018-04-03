Pakistan International Film Festival concludes with star-studded awards night

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan cinema revival” headlines have become commonplace in the past five years, with the once dead “Lollywood” slowly being rehabilitated to produce not only commercially successful films but also critically acclaimed ones.
This past weekend Karachi played host to Pakistan’s first ever Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF). Hosted by Karachi Film Society, the PIFF set out to provide a platform for Pakistani storytellers to show their work on an international stage.
Spread over six locations in Karachi, the event boasted an array of engagements from panel discussions to premiers and screening movies –- with the lasting note of a star-studded awards night.
Day one of the event kicked off with the highly anticipated panel “Collaborations across borders: Possibilities and future directors,” about tensions between Pakistan and India.
Members of the Bollywood film industry including award-winning actor and director, Nandita Das, veteran actor Vinay Pathak, Bahubali director S.S. Ranjouli, and “Gulabi Gang” director Nishtha Jain were among the attendees.
Day one also saw the premiere of the highly anticipated film “Cake,” starring Adnan Malik, Sanam Saeed and Aamina Sheikh.
On day two, S.S. Rajamouli, director of the two-part Indian epic “Baahubali“; Adnan Sarwar, Pakistani actress; and director Atiqa Odho joined for panel discussion sessions “Genre Busters” and “From script to screen and beyond.”
Day three featured Nishtha Jain, Vishal Bhardwaj, Subhash Kapoor, Pakistani film director Momina Duraid, director Jami, and actress and producer Hareem Farooq for a session titled “Films for change: Socially motivated content in South Asian film.”
“Gulabi Gang,” which was made by Jain in 2012, was also screened at the event and tells the story of a group of women in Bundelkhand, India, who, draped in pink saris, began a revolution in which they fight back against gender violence.
Day three also included a panel on the importance and the relationship between music and Bollywood films which was highly attended, possibly because of the ban on sharing entertainment that targeted Pakistani musicians Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, whose tunes and voices have become synonymous with modern Bollywood ballads.
The final day closed on a rocking note with a live performance by Sufi music legend Abida Parveen and an awards ceremony honoring the films and talent of the very first PIFF.
Chief guest, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, said in her speech on the closing night: “Artists have a huge role in portraying a positive image of their country.” She thanked the guests for “showing that people from other countries can also come to Pakistan and assist Pakistani cinema in its revival.”
“We’re grateful to KFS (Karachi Film Society) and Sultana Siddiqui (TV personality) for opening their arms to you all,” actress Mahira Khan told the international delegation. “But more than that, we’re grateful to you for coming running into these arms.”
LOS ANGELES: Jason Clarke plunged into frigid waters, repeatedly, for his role as the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in “Chappaquiddick.”
The Australian actor said his research about the accident that thwarted Kennedy’s presidential chances included jumping into Poucha Pond, the same waters the Massachusetts Democrat’s car crashed into in July 1969, killing Mary Jo Kopechne.
Clarke said the indie film, which is in limited release on Friday, doesn’t try to sensationalize the accident, which Kennedy failed to report for nine hours.
He said the film sticks “to the facts as much as we could and to play it out without scandalizing, without going to the tabloid of it.”
“This man committed this act and he worked his way out of it with help and with his own moral journey to the other side, where he then became one of the longest-serving senators in history. I don’t think — partisanship aside — you can’t take away from what he did.”
Kennedy went to Martha’s Vineyard to race in the Edgartown Regatta and on the evening of July 18, 1969, attended a party at a rented house on Chappaquiddick Island. Guests included Kennedy friends and several women, including Kopechne, who had worked on the presidential campaign of his brother Robert F. Kennedy, assassinated a year earlier.
Kennedy and Kopechne, 28, left the party together and a short time later their car plunged into Poucha Pond. Kennedy escaped from the submerged vehicle and said he made several futile attempts to rescue Kopechne, who was trapped inside.
Kennedy, who died in 2009, later described his failure to report the incident to police for nine hours as “indefensible.”
Clarke visited the bridge and pond as part of his research for the film, even jumping in.
“It’s pretty much unchanged apart from the bridge itself has got guard rails and wider. There’s no other buildings. The Dike House is still there, the same place. It’s dark. There’s no lights on the road,” he said. “The water is dark and the current is strong.”
“I think I held my breath for five seconds to see where I came up. And I came up a big distance away,” Clarke said.
Kennedy’s underwater escape was recreated in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off Mexico. Clarke said the scene was hard to shoot not only because of the ocean’s cold water, but also because he had to get out of the car while upside down.
The film, an Entertainment Studios release, spends more time on the aftermath of the accident. Clarke said viewers should leave theaters with a greater understanding of Kennedy.
“You can be with Ted a bit. You cannot just externalize it and say bad, horrible, disgusting man. You might want to at the end, but you can be there for it: on the phone afterwards, the walk back, the swim, the lies, the made-up story — or perhaps it’s actually really what did happen. But you can actually stay there with Ted. Not enough to be a Kennedy, but enough to almost touch him,” he said.
Jim Gaffigan, who plays attorney Paul Markham, one of the co-hosts of the party that Kennedy and Kopechne left together, agreed.
“We all have earlier versions of ourselves that we’re not crazy about. At least I do,” he said. “So there is something very interesting about the journey that Ted goes through, and being exposed to his relationship with his father,” he said. “Look, it’s not a documentary, but there is an attempt to be objective and ask objective questions.”
