India withdraws plan to control fake news

NEW DELHI: Less than 24 hours after introducing a plan to crack down on fake news, the Indian government on Tuesday reversed its decision on the controversial proposal that many billed as an effort to curb media freedom.
On Monday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry amended its guidelines for the accreditation of print and broadcast media personnel.
Under the amended rules, if a complaint was received against a journalist for publishing or propagating fake news, his or her accreditation would be immediately suspended while the Press Council of India, for print media, or the News Broadcasters Association, for electronic media, investigated the allegations.
If found guilty, the journalist’s accreditation would be suspended for six months for the first violation, for a year for a second violation, and cancelled permanently for a third, the guidelines stated, without offering any definition of fake news.
Currently, only print and TV journalists are eligible for accreditation, which is carried out by the government’s Press Information Bureau. The ministry has reportedly also drafted regulations for digital broadcasting and news portals.
At present, accreditation gives journalists access to government offices and official events, including media briefings with Cabinet ministers.
In an increasingly common practice, only accredited journalists are allowed to attend even routine press briefings.
A government-accredited journalist also gets discounts on train fares and a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) card, which guarantees free treatment in certain hospitals.
Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor of online news organization The Wire, wrote that the new rules, if implemented, would have placed media outlets “at the mercy of trolls, bureaucrats and politicians,” and would have strengthened “the already visible trend of self-censorship when it comes to politically sensitive stories.”
It would have made editors “even more squeamish about stories that reflect badly on the ruling establishment than they already are,” he said.
Veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta, who is editor-in-chief of online media start-up The Print, tweeted that it was “a breathtaking assault on mainstream media.” All media should “bury their differences and resist this.”
Ahmed Patel, a member of the upper house of Parliament, asked on Twitter: “What is guarantee that these guidelines will check fake news or is it an attempt to prevent genuine reporters from reporting news uncomfortable to establishment?”
Following the government’s withdrawal of the plan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani tweeted that her ministry is “more than happy” to engage with journalist bodies and organizations “wanting to give suggestions so that together we can fight the menace of ‘fake news’ & uphold ethical journalism.”
London: The head of the British military facility analizing the Novichok nerve agent used to poison Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter said Tuesday it has “not identified the precise source” of the substance.
Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Porton Down defense laboratory, told Britain’s Sky News that analysts had identified it as military-grade Novichok, but they had not proved it was made in Russia.
“We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions,” he said.
“It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured.”
Aitkenhead added that “extremely sophisticated methods” were needed to create the nerve agent, and that was “something only in the capabilities of a state actor.”
Sergei Skripal and his daughter have been in hospital since March 4 after the poisoning in Britain that London and its major Western allies have blamed on Russia.
The first use of chemical weapons in Europe since World War II has chilled Moscow’s relations with the West, as both sides have expelled scores of diplomats.
Moscow has denied any involvement in the incident, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday suggesting that the British government may be behind the poisoning to distract attention from problems around Brexit.
Aitkenhead would not comment on whether Porton Down had developed or keeps stocks of Novichok, but he dismissed claims the agent used to poison the Skripals had come from the site.
“There is no way anything like that could have come from us or left the four walls of our facility,” he said.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the world’s chemical watchdog, will meet Wednesday to discuss Britain’s allegations that Russia was responsible for the poisoning, according to documents released on Tuesday.
It said Russia asked the OPCW, which has received samples of the Novichok used that it has been analizing, for the meeting.
The confidential gathering will start at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) at its headquarters in The Hague.
