  • Digital giants on defensive at media show

Digital giants on defensive at media show

Facebook’s Patrick Walker told the Arab Media Forum that the platform had taken steps to improve user experience. Dubai Press Club
Updated 04 April 2018
BEN FLANAGAN
  • Local media outlets have in re- cent years relied less on Western media as sources for their stories.
  • Google would launch the news subscription with the Financial Times, the New York Times, Le Figaro and The Telegraph among others.
DUBAI: They were once the darlings of the digital age — but now Facebook, Google and Twitter are on the defensive.
Executives from all three US technology giants took to the stage on Tuesday, among some 2,500 guests gathered for the annual Arab Media Forum.
At the beginning of the decade, at the height of the hype over social media, they would have been met with a frenzy of smartphone-armed delegates.
On Tuesday, they were left defending their operations after a slew of scandals over data privacy, “fake news” and social media’s impact on society and the mainstream press.
Facebook, notably, is currently under fire following reports about how Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm associated with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, gained access to the personal data of about 50 million users.
The scandal follows previous accusations over the use of Facebook in key election campaigns, and in spreading “fake news.”
Patrick Walker, the regional director of media partnerships at Facebook, acknowledged that the platform had not always been used in a positive way.
“We’ve learned, in many cases the hard way, that just connecting people with great connectivity and great products isn’t necessarily doing good,” he told the forum.
“We learned the hard way that we can do better on news integrity, we can do better to fight disinformation. We can do better with people that were manipulating ads around elections. And even more recently we have learned that we could have done better with people’s data.”
 
 
Walker said Facebook had taken several steps to improve its platform, including changing algorithms to highlight personal interactions.
“Nobody has done this before: Two billion people connected instantaneously; it’s new for everyone. But it’s no excuse for us, we need to improve our policies, and what we do as the technology becomes more powerful,” he said.
In January, George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist, told the World Economic Forum in Davos that Facebook and Google have become “powerful monopolies,” are a “menace” to society and their “days are numbered.”
“Social media companies influence how people think and behave without them even being aware of it,” Soros said, according to a transcript of his speech. “This has far-reaching adverse consequences on the functioning of democracy, particularly on the integrity of elections.”
 
 
Many have claimed that Google has thrived at the expense of the traditional media. Worldwide newspaper industry revenue fell by 30 percent between 2010 and 2015, according to Magna Global, during which time Google’s advertising revenue more than doubled.
Carlo Biondo, the regional president of strategic partnerships at Google, was asked at the forum whether social media had killed journalism.
He said the “Google News Initiative” — which includes a program to train journalists — had been created partly in response to such claims.
“Social media and citizen journalism are important. But professional journalism always will have its place in the world,” he said.
“I don’t want one to replace the other. I think it would be terrible… We need to find a way that quality journalism can succeed in the world.”
The use of Twitter has also come under scrutiny owing to the spread of “fake news” and the use of political propaganda bots to inflame public sentiment.
Peter Greenberger, the global director for news partnerships at Twitter, said that the social media platform was addressing such concerns.
“In terms of the credibility of the information, that’s of utmost concern to us. We’re working very hard on removing spam, on removing bad actors,” he told the forum.

“In fact, we are removing 10 times as many accounts today as we were a year ago. And we are increasingly working to improve that system.”

FACTOID

2.13

Billion Facebook’s monthly active users worldwide

Topics: Arab Media Forum 2018 Dubai UAE Saudi Arabia

Arab media plays valuable role in reform, says Bahraini FM

Updated 04 April 2018
TAREK ALI AHMAD
  • Fake news is increasingly being used as an instrument for political interests
  • Google to invest $300 million over the next three years to combat fake news
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa stressed the role of media and its importance in the Arab world at the Arab Media Forum on Tuesday.
“Social media communication is beneficial. It supports reform and growth,” he said during a panel discussion.
The foreign minister said the media is not witnessing a crisis, however, it has faced challenges lately, such as the rise of fake news.
Among the attendees of Al-Khalifa’s discussion were Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future of the UAE Saeed Al-Gergawi.
Al-Khalifa spoke of Saudi Arabia’s advancing and bold reforms across the social and economic spectrum, also highlighting the “family ties” that lie between the two countries.
“What’s happening in the KSA will unleash the potential of its people; it is in the world’s best interest,” he said.
“Those who are aware of the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain would know that the bonds are considered to be family ties,” he added.
Speaking to UAE state news agency WAM, Al-Khalifa said that “we have learned from our leaders to be honest in our words and frank and serious about our openness to the world, and in defending our countries.
 
 
“We will not allow anyone to try to harm us,” he added.
This comes after stressing Qatar’s lack of honoring of Gulf Cooperation Council pledges, and Iran’s continuous meddling in Arab affairs.
“When Iran changes and opens its doors we will welcome this but it cannot continue in this direction with its interference,” he said during the panel. The Bahraini minister said that the current Iranian regime poses a great challenge to the region with all its policies of intervention in the affairs of the region and that the Iranian people also suffer from this regime.
Last year, four boycotting countries comprising Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all diplomatic ties with Qatar after accusing it of backing terrorist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.
He said the current situation in Qatar, in light of its shocking positions, rules out opportunities for reconciliation under the existing regime.
The foreign minister hailed Dubai’s advancement in the world of technology and sustainability — turning itself into a global city.
“We used to have three world hubs, London, New York and Hong Kong,” Al-Khalifa said. “Now we have four with Dubai being added.”
Al-Khalifa also touched on US-Gulf relations, describing them as old and, at the present time, at their best and promising.

FACTOID

Bahrain’s FM Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al- Khalifa

Arab media is facing challenges due to fake news

Topics: Arab Media Forum 2018 UAE

