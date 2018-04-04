Cosby gets pair of key rulings, but not 'bandwagon' juror

NORRISTOWN: Bill Cosby's lawyers scored a pair of rulings crucial to their strategy of painting his accuser as a money-grubbing liar, but they could not get the one prospective juror who seemed most willing to consider that idea.
The defense wanted a man who said he thought many of the women coming forward in the #MeToo movement were "jumping on the bandwagon," but prosecutors used a challenge to send him home.
They agreed on six other jurors, bringing the two-day total to seven. They already have eliminated more than 200 potential jurors.
Jury selection continues on Wednesday, with a dozen people invited back for individual questioning as the prosecution and defense look to fill 11 remaining spots. A third batch of 120 potential jurors also is being brought to the courthouse in suburban Philadelphia.
No major rulings are expected after Judge Steven O'Neill opened Tuesday's session by issuing back-to-back decisions favorable to the defense team that tried to force him off the case last month over his wife's work with sexual assault victims.
O'Neill granted the Cosby' team's request to call a woman who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she lodged allegations against him in 2005. The judge also ruled that jurors can hear how much Cosby paid Constand in a 2006 civil settlement.
Jury selection moved briskly on Tuesday until late in the day, when a second pool of potential jurors proved more opinionated and less willing to serve than the panel that produced the first seven.
Two-thirds of the group said they already had formed an opinion about Cosby's guilt or innocence, and all but about 20 people begged off the case, saying it would be a hardship to serve.
Two of the people who made the cut said they had no knowledge of the Cosby case.
Five of the jurors picked so far are white and two are black, with four men and three women.
Cosby has pleaded not guilty to charges he drugged and molested Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He says the encounter with the former Temple University women's basketball administrator was consensual.
O'Neill's ruling allowing Marguerite Jackson to testify was at odds with his decision to block her from the first trial, which ended in a hung jury. O'Neill did not explain his change of heart but issued one caveat, saying he could revisit her testimony after Constand takes the stand.
During the first trial, O'Neill ruled that Jackson's testimony would be hearsay after Constand testified she did not know the woman.
Jackson, a longtime Temple University official, has said that she and Constand worked closely together, had been friends and had shared hotel rooms several times.
Since then, prosecutors have told Cosby's lawyers that Constand had modified her statement to acknowledge she "recalls a Margo."
Jackson has said Constand once commented to her about setting up a "high-profile person" and filing a lawsuit.
Constand's lawyer has said Jackson is not telling the truth.
Jackson's availability as a witness for Cosby could be crucial to a defense plan to attack Constand's credibility.
O'Neill hinted at a pretrial hearing last week that he might keep jurors from hearing Cosby's testimony from a deposition in Constand's lawsuit about giving quaaludes to women before sex — another potential boon to the defense. He said he would not rule on that until it is brought up at the retrial.
O'Neill previously gave a boost to the prosecution, ruling they can call five additional accusers in a bid to portray Cosby — the former TV star once revered as "America's Dad" for his family sitcom "The Cosby Show" — as a serial predator.
As jury selection proceeded, The Associated Press and other news organizations challenged an arrangement that forces reporters to watch the proceedings on a closed-circuit feed from another courtroom.
Montgomery County President Judge Thomas DelRicci scheduled a Wednesday morning hearing on the news media's legal challenge.
The AP does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.
Updated 04 April 2018
DUBAI: The Islamic Fashion Design Council (IFDC) just wrapped up a successful modest fashion event in Dubai after six days of meet and greets, fashion shows and pop-up shopping opportunities.
Dubbed Pret-A-Cover Buyers Lane, the inaugural showcase of cutting-edge modest fashion took place from March 28 to April 2 in Dubai’s chic City Walk shopping district.
Event organizers put on startling, tech-savvy shows using a high-definition projection system that showcased 90-second videos by each of the participating designers. The multi-platform projections included water curtains for holographic effect and LED screens, which gave designers a powerful platform to bring their brand to life.
“We’re trying to be revolutionary,” Alia Khan, chairwoman of the IFDC, told Arab News before the event.
“We felt that the fashion week model presented a lot of issues for the industry which weren’t being addressed. Designers weren’t getting proper exposure, orders weren’t getting placed, and people weren’t able to connect with their work in a meaningful way. We wanted to create a base for engagement.”
The self-declared “modest fashion and design week” took place between 10.00 a.m. to midnight every day and sought to turn the conventional fashion show format on its head through a program of video shows, interactive pop-ups and social media competitions.
A raft of international designers took part in the event, including Talabaya, a brand that describes itself as the result of a marriage between Middle Eastern elegance and minimalist European style, and Huda Nagassi, an Atlanta-based brand founded by business mogul Andre Amos, marketing guru Jabari Abdullah Huda Salaam and fashion designer Yasmin Hu.
Other notable design houses that took part in the event included The Modist, The Hijab Lee, Astel and Blue Meets Blue.
Pret-A-Cover Buyers Lane took place with the support of the Dubai government’s Islamic Economy Development Center and came at a time when modest fashion is gaining mainstream interest across the board, with several retailers and brands — such as Dolce & Gabbana, Uniqlo and Burberry — entering the field. The estimated $250 billion international industry is projected to grow exponentially to be worth almost $370 billion by 2020, according to a recent Global Islamic Economy report.
Headquartered in New York, the IFDC has offices in 10 countries and is seeking to encourage the success of the modest fashion and design industry by ensuring the major players have access to an international market of style-savvy consumers.
