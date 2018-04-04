Energy minister: Houthi attack on Saudi tanker will not disrupt supplies

Khalid Al-Falih described the attack as a desperate attempt to influence the security of international navigation

Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday that the Houthi attack on a Saudi oil tanker west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah will not disrupt oil supplies or affect economic activity.

Al-Faleh described the terrorist attack on Twitter as a desperate attempt to influence the security of international navigation, saying it had failed. He also expressed his confidence in the vigilance of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to support the internationally recognised government of Yemen and its ability to counter Houthi militant attacks.

Spokesperson for the coalition Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said on Tuesday that around 1:30pm Saudi time, one of the Saudi oil tankers was attacked by Houthi militias in international waters, west of the port of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the armed militias backed by Iran.

He said the attempted attack was foiled after a quick intervention by one of the alliance’s naval vessels.

“The tanker suffered a minor injury but completed its navigational line and sailed north accompanied by one of the naval coalition ships,” Al-Maliki.

Colonel Al-Maliki stressed that this militant attack poses a serious threat to the freedom of maritime navigation and international trade in the Bab al-Mandab and Red Sea straits, which could also cause environmental and economic damage.

He pointed out that the continuation of these attempts reveals the danger of this militia and those behind it on regional and international security, and confirms the continued use of the port of Hodeidah as a starting point for terrorist operations as well as the smuggling of rockets and weapons.

Al-Maliki stated that the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition has adopted and implemented measures to maintain security and stability and ensure freedom of navigation and international trade in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea. This is part of its commitment to its essential role in making Yemen safe and stable, he added.

The spokesperson also reiterated the call for the importance of placing the port of Hodeidah under international supervision and preventing its use as a military base to launch attacks against shipping lines.