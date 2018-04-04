Energy minister: Houthi attack on Saudi tanker will not disrupt supplies

Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday that the Houthi attack on a Saudi oil tanker west of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah will not disrupt oil supplies or affect economic activity.
Al-Faleh described the terrorist attack on Twitter as a desperate attempt to influence the security of international navigation, saying it had failed. He also expressed his confidence in the vigilance of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to support the internationally recognised government of Yemen and its ability to counter Houthi militant attacks.
Spokesperson for the coalition Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said on Tuesday that around 1:30pm Saudi time, one of the Saudi oil tankers was attacked by Houthi militias in international waters, west of the port of Hodeidah, which is controlled by the armed militias backed by Iran.
He said the attempted attack was foiled after a quick intervention by one of the alliance’s naval vessels.
“The tanker suffered a minor injury but completed its navigational line and sailed north accompanied by one of the naval coalition ships,” Al-Maliki.
Colonel Al-Maliki stressed that this militant attack poses a serious threat to the freedom of maritime navigation and international trade in the Bab al-Mandab and Red Sea straits, which could also cause environmental and economic damage.
He pointed out that the continuation of these attempts reveals the danger of this militia and those behind it on regional and international security, and confirms the continued use of the port of Hodeidah as a starting point for terrorist operations as well as the smuggling of rockets and weapons.
Al-Maliki stated that the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition has adopted and implemented measures to maintain security and stability and ensure freedom of navigation and international trade in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea. This is part of its commitment to its essential role in making Yemen safe and stable, he added.
The spokesperson also reiterated the call for the importance of placing the port of Hodeidah under international supervision and preventing its use as a military base to launch attacks against shipping lines.
Updated 04 April 2018
0
- Kingdom’s solid infrastructure and massive demand for entertainment highlighted
- LA meeting is part of Prince Mohammed’s ongoing US tour
As part of his ongoing US tour, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met at his residence in Los Angeles with Robert Allen Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
Potential cooperation in the entertainment, culture and film-making arenas were discussed during the meeting. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the massive opportunities which exist in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where a solid infrastructure and a massive demand for Disney products and services exist.
The meeting was attended by HRH Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Washington as well as members of the official delegation accompanying the crown prince.
Saudi Arabia has been undergoing a massive economic and social transformation under the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plan launched by the crown prince two years ago.
Since then, the country has announced it is lifting the ban on women driving, that it will re-open cinemas and curbed the powers of its religious police.
It has also established the General Authority for Entertainment, a government body empowered to meet the massive demand for entertainment in the Saudi kingdom; which boasts a population of 32 million and receives millions of Muslims every year for Hajj and Umra pilgrimage.
The kingdom has also announced it is strengthening its non-religious tourism sector and has plans to issue new guidelines for visas which will open-up the country to visitors from around the world.
Potential cooperation in the entertainment, culture and film-making arenas were discussed during the meeting. Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the massive opportunities which exist in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where a solid infrastructure and a massive demand for Disney products and services exist.
The meeting was attended by HRH Prince Khaled bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Washington as well as members of the official delegation accompanying the crown prince.
Saudi Arabia has been undergoing a massive economic and social transformation under the ambitious Vision 2030 reform plan launched by the crown prince two years ago.
Since then, the country has announced it is lifting the ban on women driving, that it will re-open cinemas and curbed the powers of its religious police.
It has also established the General Authority for Entertainment, a government body empowered to meet the massive demand for entertainment in the Saudi kingdom; which boasts a population of 32 million and receives millions of Muslims every year for Hajj and Umra pilgrimage.
The kingdom has also announced it is strengthening its non-religious tourism sector and has plans to issue new guidelines for visas which will open-up the country to visitors from around the world.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.