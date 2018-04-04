BBC News: India, Pakistan cricketers spar over Kashmir

April 04: BBC News states that the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan has now extended to a social media tiff between cricketers. Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi and ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir sparred on Twitter over the restive region that is claimed by both nations in its entirety.
29 March 2018
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
