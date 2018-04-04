You are here

  • Home
  • BBC News: India, Pakistan cricketers spar over Kashmir

BBC News: India, Pakistan cricketers spar over Kashmir

(AFP photo)
Updated 04 April 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0
Updated 04 April 2018
Arab News Pakistan
45678
April 04: BBC News states that the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan has now extended to a social media tiff between cricketers. Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi and ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir sparred on Twitter over the restive region that is claimed by both nations in its entirety.
Read More I

Fox News: Gunmen in Pakistan kill trans woman, friend

An ambulance carries a dead body of a Pakistani transgender woman at a mortuary in Peshawar, Pakistan on Mar. 28, 2018. Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP)
Updated 29 March 2018
Arab News Pakistan
0
Updated 29 March 2018
Arab News Pakistan
45678
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
Read More I

Latest updates

AFP photographer wins Arab Journalism Award for Jerusalem protests
0
Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before US House panel April 11
0
Libya court acquits Saadi Qaddafi of murdering football coach
0
Oil firms’ multimillion-dollar bribery racket bringing death to the streets of Iraq’s Basra
0
Pakistan invites England cricket team back after 13 years
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.