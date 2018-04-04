You are here

Cricket.com.au: Law gives thumbs up to Pakistan security

Arab News Pakistan
Arab News Pakistan
April 04: Cricket.com.au states that West Indies' Australian coach Stuart Law has given Pakistan the thumbs up to host top-flight international cricket again after a successful T20 series wrapped up on Tuesday. Despite the Windies slumping to a 3-0 T20 International series loss in Karachi on Tuesday, Law has been impressed with the security arrangements and detail.
Fox News: Gunmen in Pakistan kill trans woman, friend

An ambulance carries a dead body of a Pakistani transgender woman at a mortuary in Peshawar, Pakistan on Mar. 28, 2018. Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP)
Arab News Pakistan
Arab News Pakistan
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
