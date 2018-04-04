Voice of America: US Designates Pakistani Party Milli Muslim League as 'Terrorists'

Voice of America report by Madeeha Anwar states that the U.S. State Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Pakistani political party the Milli Muslim League (MML), designating it and its leadership as "terrorists." The U.S. added the Milli Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir as aliases of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and specifically named seven MML leaders as terrorists, according to a statement Monday.