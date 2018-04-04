You are here

Voice of America: US Designates Pakistani Party Milli Muslim League as 'Terrorists'

In this file photo, Saifullah Khalid (2nd L), President of Milli Muslim League (MML) political party, holds a party flag with others during a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 April 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Updated 04 April 2018
Arab News Pakistan
April 03: Voice of America report by Madeeha Anwar states that the U.S. State Department on Monday imposed sanctions on Pakistani political party the Milli Muslim League (MML), designating it and its leadership as "terrorists." The U.S. added the Milli Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Azadi-e-Kashmir as aliases of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and specifically named seven MML leaders as terrorists, according to a statement Monday.
Fox News: Gunmen in Pakistan kill trans woman, friend

An ambulance carries a dead body of a Pakistani transgender woman at a mortuary in Peshawar, Pakistan on Mar. 28, 2018. Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP)
Updated 29 March 2018
Arab News Pakistan
Updated 29 March 2018
Arab News Pakistan
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
