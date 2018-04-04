Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft say they won’t be challenging ball-tampering bans

SYDNEY: Former captain Steve Smith said Wednesday he desperately wants to play for Australia again but will not be challenging a 12-month ban for a ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket.
Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft echoed similar sentiments, saying he was determined to earn back the trust of the Australian public.
Cricket Australia last week suspended Smith and David Warner from all international and domestic cricket for a year, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months over the incident during the third Test in South Africa.
All three players have admitted what they did was wrong and a wave of sympathy has been growing for Smith since his public apology, during which he broke down in tears.
The trio had until Thursday to tell Cricket Australia whether they accepted their punishment or would opt for a hearing, as is their right.
Warner has yet to comment but Smith, a golden boy who is compared to Donald Bradman for his batting exploits, took to social media to make clear he would do his time.
“I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country,” he tweeted, in his first comments since the emotional press conference on his return to Australia last Thursday.
“But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team.
“I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them.”
Smith — the world’s number one Test batsman — was charged with knowledge of the potential ball-altering plan, while Warner was charged with developing the plot and instructing Bancroft to carry it out.
Since the scandal erupted, Smith has lost a lucrative Indian Premier League contract and has been dumped by sponsors.
Bancroft, who used sandpaper to scratch the surface of the ball, said he had informed Cricket Australia he would serve his ban.
“Today I lodged the paperwork with Cricket Australia and will be accepting the sanction handed down,” he said on Twitter.
“I would love to put this behind me and will do whatever it takes to earn back the trust of the Australian public.”
The Australian Cricketers’ Association on Tuesday called for the bans to be reduced, arguing the punishment was disproportionate to previous ball-tampering cases.
ACA president Greg Dyer pointed to the separate International Cricket Council sanction, which suspended Smith for one Test and docked him his match fee.
He also said the contrition expressed by players had been “extraordinary” and should be taken into account, urging a relaxation to allow the men to return to domestic action sooner.
With the World Cup and an Ashes series in 2019, supporters of the players believe they need to be playing state cricket to be in the type of form that could warrant selection.
- England have not not toured there since 2005
- Visiting players enjoy head-of-state level security
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s interior minister has invited the England cricket team to tour the country for the first time since 2005, after a successful visit by the West Indies amid improved security boosted hopes of an international revival.
A visit by a major Test-playing nation such as England would be hugely significant, in terms of both cricket as well as Pakistan’s wider security and the message it hopes to send about its crackdown on extremism and militancy.
Interior minister Ahsan Iqbal extended the invitation to UK High Comissioner Thomas Drew on Tuesday, urging the international community to recognize the strides Pakistan has made.
“The successful staging of international matches in Pakistan is a clear proof that we have defeated terrorism and extremism,” he said, according to an official statement.
Drew said he was already looking forward to “this summer’s big cricketing event,” Pakistan’s upcoming England tour.
“But I also hope that it will not be long before I can welcome an England team to Pakistan,” he told AFP Wednesday. “That really is something to look forward to.”
For years foreign teams refused to tour Pakistan, wracked by Islamist attacks. In 2009 an attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore drove international cricket from the country entirely, and their fixtures have been played in the UAE.
But security has improved dramatically in recent years, and since 2015 Pakistan has hosted Zimbabwe, a World XI, Sri Lanka, the finals of its domestic T20 league for two years running and, most recently, the West Indies, for a short T20 series which finished on Tuesday.
The matches have been staged in both Lahore and Karachi, the cricket-obsessed country’s two largest cities, both of which have been hit repeatedly by militant violence over the last decade.
Head-of-state level security has been provided for visiting players, most of whom have come away praising the arrangements.
Various military operations across the country have led to the increased security, particularly in the northwestern tribal region, where militants once operated with impunity.
But the US maintains that Pakistan is hosting militant safe havens in the northwest, accusations Islamabad denies; while critics warn that the country has not gone far enough in rooting out the long-term causes of extremism.
