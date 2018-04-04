Bloomberg: Pakistan to Contest Alleged Terror Group Entering Politics

April 03: Bloomberg report by Kamran Haider states that Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the government will challenge an interim legal ruling that allows a U.S.-proscribed terrorist organization to contest national elections due to be held this summer.
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
