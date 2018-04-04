You are here

The Washington Times: China’s ambitious ‘One Belt One Road’ investment yet to pay off in Pakistan

In this file photo, A Chinese national flag is seen at a port in Beihai, Guangxi province, China on June 17, 2017. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 April 2018
Arab News Pakistan
April 03: The Washington Times report by Carlo Muñoz report by nowhere is China’s growing influence in Pakistan more evident than in this gleaming port city, a once-dusty fishing village that is now a strategic outpost on the Arabian Sea being built almost entirely with Chinese money. Located 400 miles west of Pakistan’s major port city of Karachi, nestled into a rocky peninsula jutting out from the country’s volatile Balochistan province, the massive seaport terminal and adjoining free trade zone in Gwadar has emerged as a potent symbol of the promise and peril of Beijing’s economic gamble in Pakistan.
Fox News: Gunmen in Pakistan kill trans woman, friend

An ambulance carries a dead body of a Pakistani transgender woman at a mortuary in Peshawar, Pakistan on Mar. 28, 2018. Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. (AP)
Updated 29 March 2018
Arab News Pakistan
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
