The Washington Times: China’s ambitious ‘One Belt One Road’ investment yet to pay off in Pakistan

April 03: The Washington Times report by Carlo Muñoz report by nowhere is China’s growing influence in Pakistan more evident than in this gleaming port city, a once-dusty fishing village that is now a strategic outpost on the Arabian Sea being built almost entirely with Chinese money. Located 400 miles west of Pakistan’s major port city of Karachi, nestled into a rocky peninsula jutting out from the country’s volatile Balochistan province, the massive seaport terminal and adjoining free trade zone in Gwadar has emerged as a potent symbol of the promise and peril of Beijing’s economic gamble in Pakistan.
Updated 29 March 2018
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
