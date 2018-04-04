Global Times; Pakistan balances foreign policy in response to tougher US approach

April 03: Global Times report by Aftab Hussain states that a lot is going on in Pakistani-US relations: There was US President Donald Trump's New Year's tweet and various American attempts to put Pakistan on the global terrorist-financing watch list. More recently the Trump administration imposed sanctions on seven Pakistani firms for supposedly nuclear trading, thus minimizing Pakistan's chances of joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group. The list of events which point to a widening rift between the US and Pakistan is growing.
Updated 29 March 2018
March 28: Fox News states that Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on motorcycle shot and killed a transgender woman and her friend in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Police officer Mohammad Tahir says the two were targeted as they traveled in a rickshaw late Tuesday night, and that the motive for the killing is unknown.
