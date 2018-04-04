Iran backed Houthi attack on tanker in Red Sea is a terror act — Coalition spokesperson

Jeddah: The Saudi-led coalition has welcomed the international condemnation of a Houthi attack on a Saudi Arabian oil tanker in the Red Sea, west of the Yemen's port of Al-Hudaydah.
Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki held a press conference to brief on the latest situation in Yemen, where he considered the Houthi attack a "terrorist attack" by the Houthi militia backed by Iran.
In his briefing, Al-Maliki explained that the Iranian-backed Houthis have continued to threaten maritime traffic by conducting attacks on vessels near Bab Al-Mandab strait with boats filled with explosives.
The Saudi-led coalition spokesman has reiterated the coalition's commitment to escorting commercial vessels passing through the strait to ensure their safety, and he added that Houthi militants have turned Al-Hudaydah port into a weapons storage facility.
At the end of his briefing, Al-Maliki explained that the coalition has helped more than 2 million Yemenis, and has facilitated aid arrival through 22 air, land and maritime ports.
‘Gulf Shield 1’ aims to upgrade coordination between the armed forces of 23 countries — Saudi Chief of Staff
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Chief of Staff General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili inspected the ongoing joint maneuver of “ Gulf Shield1” on Wednesday, hosted by Saudi Arabia’s armed forces. Al-Ruwaili was briefed about the exercises and joint operations as well as the readiness of equipment and weaponry.
Al-Ruwaili then inspected the exercise’s joint command center where he watched a simulation exercise, reflecting coordination and coexistence among the participating units, aimed at improving effectiveness, liaison and cooperation to ward off future threats against participating countries.
“Gulf Shield 1” is organized by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense with participants from the land, air and naval forces of 23 countries. Tens of thousands of soldiers have arrived in the Kingdom to join the military exercise, which is considered the largest in the region in terms of the number of participating countries and the equipment used.
