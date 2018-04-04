Iran backed Houthi attack on tanker in Red Sea is a terror act — Coalition spokesperson

Saudi Arabia's Coalition Spokesperson: Houthi attack on Saudi tanker is terrorist act

Arab News

Jeddah: The Saudi-led coalition has welcomed the international condemnation of a Houthi attack on a Saudi Arabian oil tanker in the Red Sea, west of the Yemen's port of Al-Hudaydah.

Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki held a press conference to brief on the latest situation in Yemen, where he considered the Houthi attack a "terrorist attack" by the Houthi militia backed by Iran.

In his briefing, Al-Maliki explained that the Iranian-backed Houthis have continued to threaten maritime traffic by conducting attacks on vessels near Bab Al-Mandab strait with boats filled with explosives.

The Saudi-led coalition spokesman has reiterated the coalition's commitment to escorting commercial vessels passing through the strait to ensure their safety, and he added that Houthi militants have turned Al-Hudaydah port into a weapons storage facility.

At the end of his briefing, Al-Maliki explained that the coalition has helped more than 2 million Yemenis, and has facilitated aid arrival through 22 air, land and maritime ports.

