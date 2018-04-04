Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets

New Delhi: Boeing said on Wednesday it has won a binding order from Jet Airways for 75 of its 737 MAX narrowbody jets, as the Indian carrier expands to meet domestic passenger demand that has shown no sign of abating despite years of growth.
Jet Airways, in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday, said it had entered an agreement to buy the aircraft, but it did not say whether the agreement was a formal order or a non-binding memorandum of understanding.
Boeing said in a statement that Jet Airways will be the first Indian airline to take delivery of the new and improved 737 jet.
Based on Boeing’s list prices, the deal could be worth between $7.2 billion and $9.7 billion depending on which 737 MAX variants the airline chooses. Airlines usually get significant discounts from manufacturers though, bringing costs well below list prices.
The 737 MAX can seat between 130 and 230 passengers, depending on the variant.
Shares of Jet Airways, which rose as much as 3.2 percent in Wednesday morning trade, closed 1.5 percent lower, as the wider Indian market pulled back late in the trading day.
The latest agreement comes as Indian airlines rush to expand fleets to meet ever-increasing demand for domestic as well as international flights, making it one of the most targeted sales markets for Boeing and European rival Airbus SE.
Boeing said in July it expected Indian airlines to order up to 2,100 aircraft worth $290 billion over the next 20 years, calling it the highest-ever forecast for Asia’s third-largest economy.
Domestic passenger traffic increased 17.9 percent in January from a year earlier for the 41st consecutive month of double-digit growth, according to data from the International Air Transport Association.
Jet Airways Chief Executive Vinay Dube last month told reporters the airline was hoping to close the latest deal by the end of March.
The airline finalized a separate deal to buy 75 other Boeing 737 MAX aircraft last year.
- French firm Artelia to manage NOC company headquarters in Benghazi
- Most of Libya’s oil resources lie in the east of the country near Benghazi
Tripoli: Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Wednesday it had signed a deal with French building and engineering group Artelia to manage the development of an office complex in the eastern city of Benghazi that will house the company’s headquarters.
There have been plans for years to move the state oil firm’s headquarters from the capital Tripoli back to Benghazi, but it remains unclear when such a transfer could happen.
NOC did not say when the complex would be built.
The buildings will include offices for other oil companies and a branch of Libya’s central bank, as well as a hotel complex and a conference center, NOC said in a statement.
It said the deal had been signed by NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla and Artelia executive director Alberto Romeo on Friday, and that funding would come from commercial banks. There were no details on the cost of the project.
Most of OPEC member Libya’s oil resources lie in the east of the country, but former leader Muammar Qaddafi moved NOC to Tripoli and starved the eastern region of investment.
Benghazi now wants greater influence but parts of the city are in ruins after more than three years of fighting linked to a broader conflict that developed in Libya after the country’s 2011 uprising.
Rival factions based in Tripoli and the east have vied for power over the past four years, with some groups in the east making unsuccessful attempts to sell oil independently of Tripoli.
Libya’s oil production, which was crippled by conflict and blockades after 2013, has partially recovered to more than one million barrels per day (bpd) last year.
The NOC recently announced it would organize an oil and gas conference in Benghazi in October.
