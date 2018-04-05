‘Walking miracle’ Tiger Woods talks down his Masters hopes as Augusta hype grows

London: Tiger Woods has played down expectations he will break his 10-year Major duck with victory at the US Masters on Sunday.
The big beast has confounded all expectations by not only turning up at Augusta, but also appearing as one of the favorites.
Last year Woods underwent a fourth surgery on his back and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he was discovered asleep at the wheel of his car — he was found to have five prescription drugs in his system and pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
After his police mugshot was seen around the world, it was feared Woods would never be a force again.
Just four months into his comeback, however, the American has recorded consecutive top-five finishes and is viewed as a firm favorite to claim a fifth Green Jacket, a feat Woods sought to play down.
“I don’t think there is one clear-cut favorite,” the 42-year-old said.
“I think there are so many guys playing well at the same time. That’s what is making this year’s Masters so exciting. There are guys from the early 20s to Phil at 47 who have all played well.
“We know we’re going to have to play well in order to win, and it’s going to be quite a challenge. It’s going to be fun.”
One of the biggest surprises about Woods’ comeback has been his swing speed. Just months after the back-fusion operation, he is swinging the club quicker than most of his rivals. With that has come a return of the old swagger that thrilled fans and scared opponents, an aura not seen since his last Major victory back in 2008.
“For some reason, I don’t have any pain,” he said. “Yes, I’m much tighter and I have to work on strength in different ways, but I’m hitting speeds I hit in my prime.
“The reason I said I’m a walking miracle is because I don’t know anyone who has had a lower back fusion that can swing the club as fast as I can. Some of the guys have said: ‘I need to fuse my back so I can hit it harder.”
While Woods was keen dampen expectations he might win, his rivals were less so. One favorite who is not ruling out a Woods renaissance at Augusta is Rory McIlroy, who said: “He has a great chance. Look at how he has played the ast few weeks. He has had four wins here. Any time Woods is healthy and in this sort of form, he is dangerous at any tournament. But given his history here, I think even more so.”
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson is confident he can get over his missed Masters last year. The American was hot favorite to win 12 months ago, but a back injury sustained in a fall the day before the first round stopped him making the first tee.
“I am going to take it really easy. (The accident) was kind of a freak thing and it happened, there is nothing I can do about it except I’m here this year,” he said. “Hopefully, I can tee it up on Thursday, and I will definitely be looking forward to that.”
Updated 8 min 24 sec ago
0
London: Thanks to a straightforward 2-0 victory over Iran’s Tractor Sazi, Al-Ahli progressed to the second round of the AFC Champions League a game of the group stage to spare. Here is why the Jeddah outfit succeeded in their march to the knockout stage.
Assiri’s ruthlessness
In a team that has qualified with just seven goals, Muhannad Assiri’s chipping in with three in three games helped a lot. His third came after 49 minutes against Tractor Sazi, the team’s first shot on goal. Al-Ahli do not create may chances but, thanks to Assiri, they have converted well and not missed the injured Omar Al-Somah.
The perfect group
Compared with Al-Hilal’s failed campaign, this was an easier affair. Qatar’s Al-Gharafa finished fifth in their league last season, Tractor Sazi are not at the same level as Iranian giants Esteghlal, while Al-Jazira do not have anything like the continental pedigree of fellow UAE outfit Al-Ain.Thinking outside the box
Received football wisdom says you do not rotate goalkeepers, but coach Sergei Rebrov has ignored that rule. Yasser Al-Mosailem has played every minute in the Champions League, while Mohammed Al-Owais has started in domestic matches. Al-Mosailem has been excellent and made Rebrov look like a coaching genius.
Defensive discipline
Al-Ahli work hard with and without the ball — just three goals conceded tells its own story. Crucial to the gameplan was Claudemir. The defensive midfielder sat in front of the back four, broke down opposition attacks and launched forward forays for the team. The Brazilian did not put a foot wrong and was a key factor behind qualification.
Strength in depth
It was not just the goalkeepers who were rotated. Among those sitting on the bench during the group games were Australia international Mark Milligan, former Greece international Ioannis Fetfatzidis, and Saudi Arabia stalwarts Motaz Hawsawi and Housain Al-Mogahwi. The coach can rest, rotate and replace in the knowledge that the squad can handle the task of challenging on both domestic and continental fronts.
Assiri’s ruthlessness
In a team that has qualified with just seven goals, Muhannad Assiri’s chipping in with three in three games helped a lot. His third came after 49 minutes against Tractor Sazi, the team’s first shot on goal. Al-Ahli do not create may chances but, thanks to Assiri, they have converted well and not missed the injured Omar Al-Somah.
The perfect group
Compared with Al-Hilal’s failed campaign, this was an easier affair. Qatar’s Al-Gharafa finished fifth in their league last season, Tractor Sazi are not at the same level as Iranian giants Esteghlal, while Al-Jazira do not have anything like the continental pedigree of fellow UAE outfit Al-Ain.
Received football wisdom says you do not rotate goalkeepers, but coach Sergei Rebrov has ignored that rule. Yasser Al-Mosailem has played every minute in the Champions League, while Mohammed Al-Owais has started in domestic matches. Al-Mosailem has been excellent and made Rebrov look like a coaching genius.
Defensive discipline
Al-Ahli work hard with and without the ball — just three goals conceded tells its own story. Crucial to the gameplan was Claudemir. The defensive midfielder sat in front of the back four, broke down opposition attacks and launched forward forays for the team. The Brazilian did not put a foot wrong and was a key factor behind qualification.
Strength in depth
It was not just the goalkeepers who were rotated. Among those sitting on the bench during the group games were Australia international Mark Milligan, former Greece international Ioannis Fetfatzidis, and Saudi Arabia stalwarts Motaz Hawsawi and Housain Al-Mogahwi. The coach can rest, rotate and replace in the knowledge that the squad can handle the task of challenging on both domestic and continental fronts.
FACTOID
Sergei Rebrov
Al-Ahli boss Sergei Rebrov is the Ukraine Permier League’s all-time highest scorer with 123 goals in 261 games foe Dynamo Kiev and Shakhtar Donetsk
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.