Why Arab News is now a Must-Read

At Innovation Media Consulting we never approach design as an artistic exercise. For us design is content. For us a reinvention of a news medium must be content-driven.
Indeed, at the European Journalism Centre this precise question was asked: “What is a rebrand? A rebrand is not a new logo, nor just a new paper or website. A rebrand is a critical look at ourselves, our audience and our future.”
This is how Innovation has worked with clients the world over for the past 35 years — from Le Monde to The New York Times via O Globo in Brazil and the Sunday Times in South Africa.
This content-first, design-second methodology is precisely how the leadership at Arab News embraced their transformation. They first agreed to look at the editorial model — the architecture, sections, rhythm and formats of its paper and online products before beginning the process of re-designing its pages and digits.
And then they delved with us deeply into how to apply design to their editorial objectives.
And the result of this content-driven redesign shows. This today is a thoroughly modern news brand — comparable in content, look and feel to leading global media brands.
It is also a thoroughly relevant news brand, as it has first asked the key questions that need asking and answering before a reinvention: Who we want to be; what do we have to say; and why do we matter to our readers?
With this new edition begins a new era, not just for Arab News as a product, but for its content proposition. In its pages and screens readers will find a fresh new look at the fast-changing Arab world with a new kind of journalism firmly grounded on a desire to give insight, information and inspiration.
All of us at INNOVATION have had the pleasure to work with Arab News’ Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas and his team in Jeddah, Dubai and London to facilitate this deep and thorough reinvention. We salute their courage, ambition and hard work.
Everyone from the editors, journalists and designers, photographers, illustrators and marketers embraced wholeheartedly the change that we proposed. Innovation’s consultants Ines Bravo and Vasco Ferreira, supported by Lucia Adams, worked for the last six months shoulder to shoulder with the Arab News team.
For anyone who needs to or wants to understand this region, Arab News is now indubitably a modern, elegant and substantial “must read.”
• Juan Señor is the President of Innovation Media Consulting Group
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
0
- Syed Athar Ali Shah arrived in Jeddah on March 11, 1975
- It’s not just a logo but several memories are attached to this symbol: Shah
Syed Athar Ali Shah recalls the early days of the newspaper, including his part in shaping its identity.
When I met Shah on the terrace of the historic Karachi Press Club, I did not realize that one of the two designers of the Arab News logo, which was created in the mid-1970s, was standing before me.
We had talked on the phone a few days before about those early days and I was expecting a quite elderly man. In person, a youthful 70-year-old greeted me. “Eating healthy food, having great publishers and the excellent, pleasant and enabling environment at the newsroom of Arab News, where I spent nearly four decades and a happy life in Jeddah, is the secret,” Shah told me.
I had planned to meet him at his residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar, a posh neighborhood on Karachi’s outskirts, but Shah said that he would meet me at the press club before going to the nearby Arts Council where one of his friends from Jeddah was scheduled to speak.
Shah is one of the two creators of the Arab News logo. “My colleague, Nazar, and I jointly created three different logos and the late Syed Mohammed Ali chose one, which we have seen on the newspaper front for decades now,” he said.
“I went to Jeddah on March 11, 1975 after I worked for nearly a decade in a Karachi-based advertising agency as a commercial artist. I, along with Nazar, was ... as a designer for Arab News and was with the paper from its first day,” Shah recalls. “I used to make a page of cartoons daily for the tabloid, which subsequently became a broadsheet,” he said.
Shah is philosophical about this year’s changes to the original logo that he helped to design.
A logo was an enduring part of the identity of a paper and lasted for years, decades and centuries, he said. “It remains the same. It’s not just a logo but several memories are attached to this symbol.”
“But, yes, we can modernize it. With newspapers entering the digital age, the logo should be modernized,” he said. For years, many believed that the logo had been created by the late cartoonist Mahmoud Kahil, Shah said. “It was not created by me (alone); it was created by both of us, Nazar and me. Our first priority was uniqueness, so instead of using the contemporary fonts we decided to create our own.”
“My most pleasant and great professional journey with Arab News ended in 2009, after which I started working with another newspaper for two years but came back to Pakistan last year. “It is now more than four months since I began living in Karachi but my heart still roams over there in Jeddah.”
When I met Shah on the terrace of the historic Karachi Press Club, I did not realize that one of the two designers of the Arab News logo, which was created in the mid-1970s, was standing before me.
We had talked on the phone a few days before about those early days and I was expecting a quite elderly man. In person, a youthful 70-year-old greeted me. “Eating healthy food, having great publishers and the excellent, pleasant and enabling environment at the newsroom of Arab News, where I spent nearly four decades and a happy life in Jeddah, is the secret,” Shah told me.
I had planned to meet him at his residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar, a posh neighborhood on Karachi’s outskirts, but Shah said that he would meet me at the press club before going to the nearby Arts Council where one of his friends from Jeddah was scheduled to speak.
Shah is one of the two creators of the Arab News logo. “My colleague, Nazar, and I jointly created three different logos and the late Syed Mohammed Ali chose one, which we have seen on the newspaper front for decades now,” he said.
“I went to Jeddah on March 11, 1975 after I worked for nearly a decade in a Karachi-based advertising agency as a commercial artist. I, along with Nazar, was ... as a designer for Arab News and was with the paper from its first day,” Shah recalls. “I used to make a page of cartoons daily for the tabloid, which subsequently became a broadsheet,” he said.
Shah is philosophical about this year’s changes to the original logo that he helped to design.
A logo was an enduring part of the identity of a paper and lasted for years, decades and centuries, he said. “It remains the same. It’s not just a logo but several memories are attached to this symbol.”
“But, yes, we can modernize it. With newspapers entering the digital age, the logo should be modernized,” he said. For years, many believed that the logo had been created by the late cartoonist Mahmoud Kahil, Shah said. “It was not created by me (alone); it was created by both of us, Nazar and me. Our first priority was uniqueness, so instead of using the contemporary fonts we decided to create our own.”
“My most pleasant and great professional journey with Arab News ended in 2009, after which I started working with another newspaper for two years but came back to Pakistan last year. “It is now more than four months since I began living in Karachi but my heart still roams over there in Jeddah.”
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.