Bahrain media adviser scoops personality of the year award

Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Wednesday honored the award-winners at a ceremony held at the conclusion of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) 2018.
Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid; Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa; Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum; and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
The secretary-general of the Arab Journalism Award, Mona Ghanem Al Marri; and Chairman of the Board Diaa Rashwan also attended, as well as many prominent media figures and Arab journalists.
Emirati singer Hussein Al-Jasmi sang a song about Al Quds, with lyrics written by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and another based on a poem by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
The Arab Journalism Award honored 14 outstanding Arab journalists. The winners represented daily newspapers, magazines, online web portals and media organizations from the Arab world.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum honored Nabil bin Yaqoob Al-Hamar with the Media Personality of the Year award. A special recognition award was also presented to the family of the late Ibrahim Nafaa, former editor-in-chief of Al Ahram.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed honored Saleh Mountaser with the Best Column Award.
This year, the Award’s General Secretariat received more than 5,874 submissions from journalists across the Arab world.
FASTFACTS
Journalists
5,874+ is the number of submissions the award’s General Secretariat received from journalists across the Arab world this year.