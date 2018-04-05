Meet the co-creator of the original Arab News logo

Syed Athar Ali Shah recalls the early days of the newspaper, including his part in shaping its identity.
When I met Shah on the terrace of the historic Karachi Press Club, I did not realize that one of the two designers of the Arab News logo, which was created in the mid-1970s, was standing before me.
We had talked on the phone a few days before about those early days and I was expecting a quite elderly man. In person, a youthful 70-year-old greeted me. “Eating healthy food, having great publishers and the excellent, pleasant and enabling environment at the newsroom of Arab News, where I spent nearly four decades and a happy life in Jeddah, is the secret,” Shah told me.
I had planned to meet him at his residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar, a posh neighborhood on Karachi’s outskirts, but Shah said that he would meet me at the press club before going to the nearby Arts Council where one of his friends from Jeddah was scheduled to speak.
Shah is one of the two creators of the Arab News logo. “My colleague, Nazar, and I jointly created three different logos and the late Syed Mohammed Ali chose one, which we have seen on the newspaper front for decades now,” he said.
“I went to Jeddah on March 11, 1975 after I worked for nearly a decade in a Karachi-based advertising agency as a commercial artist. I, along with Nazar, was ... as a designer for Arab News and was with the paper from its first day,” Shah recalls. “I used to make a page of cartoons daily for the tabloid, which subsequently became a broadsheet,” he said.
Shah is philosophical about this year’s changes to the original logo that he helped to design.
A logo was an enduring part of the identity of a paper and lasted for years, decades and centuries, he said. “It remains the same. It’s not just a logo but several memories are attached to this symbol.”
“But, yes, we can modernize it. With newspapers entering the digital age, the logo should be modernized,” he said. For years, many believed that the logo had been created by the late cartoonist Mahmoud Kahil, Shah said. “It was not created by me (alone); it was created by both of us, Nazar and me. Our first priority was uniqueness, so instead of using the contemporary fonts we decided to create our own.”
“My most pleasant and great professional journey with Arab News ended in 2009, after which I started working with another newspaper for two years but came back to Pakistan last year. “It is now more than four months since I began living in Karachi but my heart still roams over there in Jeddah.”
DUBAI: The king of Bahrain’s Media Affairs Adviser Nabil bin Yaqoob Al-Hamar won the Media Personality of the Year prize, and Egyptian writer Saleh Mountaser collected the Best Column Award at the 17th Arab Journalism Award on Wednesday.
Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum on Wednesday honored the award-winners at a ceremony held at the conclusion of the Arab Media Forum (AMF) 2018.
Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid; Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa; Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum; and Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.
The secretary-general of the Arab Journalism Award, Mona Ghanem Al Marri; and Chairman of the Board Diaa Rashwan also attended, as well as many prominent media figures and Arab journalists.
Emirati singer Hussein Al-Jasmi sang a song about Al Quds, with lyrics written by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and another based on a poem by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum in memory of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.
The Arab Journalism Award honored 14 outstanding Arab journalists. The winners represented daily newspapers, magazines, online web portals and media organizations from the Arab world.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum honored Nabil bin Yaqoob Al-Hamar with the Media Personality of the Year award. A special recognition award was also presented to the family of the late Ibrahim Nafaa, former editor-in-chief of Al Ahram.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed honored Saleh Mountaser with the Best Column Award.
This year, the Award’s General Secretariat received more than 5,874 submissions from journalists across the Arab world.
