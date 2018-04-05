Looming regional crisis threatens UN peace mission

A perfect storm of events across the Middle East is threatening to undermine Unifil’s efforts, with the peacekeeping force surrounded by war and political turmoil.
To Lebanon’s south lies Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, where last week Israeli troops killed 16 people in the Gaza Strip, in some of the worst bloodshed the coastal enclave has experienced in years.
The killings, which occurred at the start of a six-week protest leading up to the 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation, added to the sense of impending crisis sweeping the region.
In Syria, on Lebanon’s eastern border, a conflict that began when the government of President Bashar Al-Assad crushed a peaceful uprising for political change in 2011, now resembles an intractable proxy war between some of the world’s most powerful countries.
The US, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Israel all find themselves deeply involved in a fight that has displaced an estimated 11 million people and killed hundreds of thousands. While all sides talk about wanting to end the carnage, their actions only appear to be sowing instability across the wider Middle East.
Israel has warned against Iranian influence in Syria, where Tehran’s militias have played a decisive role in saving the Assad regime from collapse.
The perennial stand-off between the two countries turned violent in February, when Israel claimed to have intercepted an Iranian drone over its airspace. Israel retaliated with an airstrike on what it said was the drone’s command-and-control center in Syria. On returning from the mission, an Israeli F-16 fighter jet crash-landed after facing Syrian anti-aircraft fire.
One group that could yet exploit the rising tensions in both Syria and Gaza is Hezbollah, the powerful Iranian-backed Shiite militia. It has long promoted itself as a champion of the Palestinian people and one of the few forces in the Arab world willing to confront the Jewish state.
Israel fears Hezbollah — encouraged by its success in Syria — is stockpiling tens of thousands of rockets in preparation for a new war.
Israel has been building a fence on the Lebanon border in an apparent effort to forestall any infiltration by the militants, but in a region already riven with historical land disputes the barrier is highly controversial. Both the Lebanese government and Hezbollah have said that it cuts into contested territory and risks becoming a de facto border.
If another war does break out, it may well happen in the summer after two more events that could provide the crucial final spark.
US President Donald Trump is due to decide whether to renew the Iranian nuclear deal by May 12. While critics of the deal claim it has emboldened Iran economically and militarily, canceling the agreement could leave Tehran feeling that it has nothing to lose by providing further support to Hezbollah and militant Palestinian groups.
That same month the US will formally move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — a decision that is sure to infuriate millions of Arab and Muslim citizens across the Middle East.
- Lebanon's economy hit a major downturn in 2011 when the country entered a political crisis
- There are 1.2 million refugees in Lebanon, accounting for a quarter of the country's population
BEIRUT: Lebanon hopes to secure billions of dollars for infrastructure this week at an international donor conference in Paris, as it grapples with low growth and soaring debt.
Some 50 countries and international organizations are expected at the CEDRE (Cedar) conference that begins Friday, where Beirut will request up to $22 billion for an eight to 12 year investment program. Lebanon hopes an influx of cash will help revive the economy, which has been hammered by political unrest and spillover from the war in neighboring Syria.
Lebanon is home to some 1.2 million refugees, accounting for nearly a quarter of its population. The civil war next door has also hindered land exports to Jordan, Iraq and oil-rich Gulf nations.
From 2007 until 2010, Lebanon’s economy grew at an average of 9 percent annually. But it hit a major downturn in 2011, when a political crisis brought down the government and the Syrian uprising stoked unrest among Lebanese factions.
Since then, growth has averaged a mere 1.5 percent, according to government estimates, and rampant corruption has hollowed out infrastructure and basic services. Nearly three decades after the end of the 1975-1990 civil war, Lebanon still experiences frequent cutoffs of water and electricity. With public transport networks virtually non-existent, its aging roads are clogged with traffic. Chronic problems with waste management have sparked mass protests in recent years.
“Lebanon currently is facing major economic challenges, and these challenges range from budgetary problems to balance of payment to growth to unemployment,” said Nadim Munla, senior adviser to Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
“It has been characterized by many as a very difficult time,” with some calling it a “doomsday scenario,” he said.
Munla said the conference will be seen as a major success if Beirut can secure funding for the first stage of its investment plans, an estimated $10 billion. He says the private sector can supply another $4 billion for the projects, which are aimed at revitalizing water, electricity, telecom and waste services.
But critics fear the remainder of the financing will come from borrowing, exacerbating an already severe debt burden.
Fears of economic collapse have mounted ahead of the first parliamentary elections in nine years, scheduled for May 6. Many worry that the Lebanese currency, which has been pegged at 1,500 to the dollar since 1997, could be devalued. Central Bank governor Riad Salameh has repeatedly dismissed those fears, saying the bank has assets worth $43.2 billion in addition to more than $11.5 billion worth of gold.
The state-owned electricity company is considered one of the biggest drains on the state budget, costing about $1.5 billion a year, depending on international oil prices. Tariffs have not gone up since 1996, even though many Lebanese say they would happily pay more if they could get 24-hour power instead of relying on costly neighborhood generators.
Hazar Caracalla, another adviser to the prime minister, said the Cabinet is committed to opening both electricity and telecoms to the private sector in hopes of improving services, and has already approved a framework for addressing the garbage crisis.
Last week, Lebanon’s parliament approved a budget — its second since 2005 — with a fiscal deficit of $4.8 billion. The national debt at the end of 2017 stood at $80 billion, or more than 150 percent of gross domestic product.
The militant Hezbollah group, which is part of the coalition government, has expressed concerns that the conference will add to the already massive debt. Other critics have suggested the conference, which is organized by France, is aimed at boosting Hariri’s pro-Western allies ahead of next month’s vote.
Munla hit back at critics, saying: “If they have an alternative, put it on the table and let’s discuss it.”
Nassib Ghobril, the chief economist at Bank Byblos, Lebanon’s third largest lender, said the international community is eager to support Lebanon’s stability, but will expect the government to implement urgently-needed reforms.
“The upgrade of infrastructure will help improve the competitiveness of the economy, but that’s not going to be enough without implementing structural reforms that would improve the investment climate and the business environment,” Ghobril said.
