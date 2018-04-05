UK can’t ignore ‘legitimate questions’ over spy poisoning: Moscow

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday London cannot ignore Moscow’s “legitimate questions” over the poisoning of an ex-spy, as he called for a “substantial and responsible” probe into the case.
“It will not be possible to ignore the legitimate questions we are asking,” he said hours before a meeting of the UN Security Council, which is due to discuss the spiralling diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West.
Updated 05 April 2018
- The two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam deny the charges of murder
- Representatives of the defendants have argued that their clients thought they were taking part in an elaborate prank
SHAH ALAM, Malaysia: Malaysian prosecutors have wrapped up their case against two Southeast Asian women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader.
Prosecutors told the High Court on Thursday that they were resting their case after questioning 34 witnesses during the six-month trial that could send the women to the gallows.
The judge set three days from June 27 for prosecutors and defense lawyers to make their closing arguments.
The women are 25-year-old Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and 29-year-old Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam. They are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13, 2017. The two are the only suspects in custody. Prosecutors say four North Koreans who had fled the country were also involved.
