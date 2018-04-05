Gotta catch ’em all! Middle East Film and Comic Con kicks off

The Middle East Film and Comic Con kicks off on Thursday and there is oh-s-much to see and do at the event.The geek-cred litmus test and the most-recognizable feature of any Comic Con. To some, adults playing dress up is just plain weird, if not slightly sinister — like clowns are. For others, immersing yourself in the characters that populate your favorite cartoon/film/video game/graphic novel/imagination is simply a fun way to pay tribute to something that brings you joy. Whichever side of the fence you fall, there’s no denying that cosplayers bring a glamor and energy to an event that grumpy middle-aged men in Star Wars t-shirts can’t quite deliver. This year, celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao attends, while inspired amateurs can enter the Huawei Nova 3E cosplay contest (Friday, 6 p.m.), in which selected cosplayers perform “dramatic skits,” so we’re told.Usain Bolt’s main challenger for the title of “World’s Fastest Man,” Miller is best known for his role as The Flash in the DC Universe. You might have seen him streaking across the screen in the recent “Justice League” film alongside Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck’s Batman (that still sounds wrong…). The Flash’s iconic lightning-bolt symbol remains one of geekdom’s most in-demand t-shirts.The UK actress has hit the big time playing Queen Victoria in ITV’s bio-series “The Crown,” but for the purposes of Comic Con, playing the venerable monarch pales in comparison to Coleman’s role as Clara Oswald, personal assistant to the time-travelling alien ‘doctor’ in the BBC’s long-running, much-loved sci-fi series “Doctor Who.” She’s also snuck into the Marvel Universe in “Captain America.” Double threat!The 45-year-old New Zealander is basically Comic Con personified, with a deep sci-fi fantasy pedigree running from “Xena: Warrior Princess” through “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Doom” and “Dredd,” to ““Star Trek” and “Thor: Ragnarok.” Urban’s is sure to be one of the weekend’s most in-demand autograph sessions.For a guy who’s only ever said one word (admittedly a few hundred times) in the show for which he’s most famous, Nairn has done OK for himself. Granted, that show is HBO’s runaway success “Game of Thrones,” but still… Nairn’s role as the giant name-mutterer Hodor has made him a fantasy star. He’ll be hard to miss around Comic Con, particularly when he hits the main stage for a DJ set on Saturday.Live gaming competitions are growing in global popularity as a spectator sport at an astonishing rate, with many brands and sporting organizations now employing their own e-sport “athletes.” MEFCC’s Games Con e-Sports Arena will host tournaments over a range of games including “Fortnite,” “Guns of Boom” and “Call of Duty: World War II.”Regional artists including Qatari hard-rocker Naser Mestarihi, blues-rock outfit Lady J & The Royal Vagabonds, hip-hop act Hamza3ssam featuring Minat and Don Kamelo, and one of Dubai’s most popular live acts, The Boxtones, will help keep the party atmosphere alive throughout the weekend, backed up by DJ sets from the Virgin Radio V-Team Roadshow and DJ Trina.On Friday April 6, MEFCC will run two manga workshops. The Japanese comic style has become hugely popular — and influential — globally, and publisher/producer Stu Levy will discuss taking manga “from paper to screen,” while British artist Yishan Li will run a “manga fusion art workshop.”