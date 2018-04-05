You are here

  • Home
  • Gotta catch ’em all! Middle East Film and Comic Con kicks off

Gotta catch ’em all! Middle East Film and Comic Con kicks off

The Middle East Film and Comic Con kicks off on Thursday and there is oh-s-much to see and do at the event. (MEFCC)
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
0
  • Our pick of who and what to see at MEFCC 2018
  • Hollywood celebrities and manga workshops make this a not-to-be-missed event
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
45678
The Middle East Film and Comic Con kicks off on Thursday and there is oh-s-much to see and do at the event.

Cosplay
The geek-cred litmus test and the most-recognizable feature of any Comic Con. To some, adults playing dress up is just plain weird, if not slightly sinister — like clowns are. For others, immersing yourself in the characters that populate your favorite cartoon/film/video game/graphic novel/imagination is simply a fun way to pay tribute to something that brings you joy. Whichever side of the fence you fall, there’s no denying that cosplayers bring a glamor and energy to an event that grumpy middle-aged men in Star Wars t-shirts can’t quite deliver. This year, celebrity cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao attends, while inspired amateurs can enter the Huawei Nova 3E cosplay contest (Friday, 6 p.m.), in which selected cosplayers perform “dramatic skits,” so we’re told.
 
Ezra Miller
Usain Bolt’s main challenger for the title of “World’s Fastest Man,” Miller is best known for his role as The Flash in the DC Universe. You might have seen him streaking across the screen in the recent “Justice League” film alongside Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck’s Batman (that still sounds wrong…). The Flash’s iconic lightning-bolt symbol remains one of geekdom’s most in-demand t-shirts. 
 
Jenna Coleman
The UK actress has hit the big time playing Queen Victoria in ITV’s bio-series “The Crown,” but for the purposes of Comic Con, playing the venerable monarch pales in comparison to Coleman’s role as Clara Oswald, personal assistant to the time-travelling alien ‘doctor’ in the BBC’s long-running, much-loved sci-fi series “Doctor Who.” She’s also snuck into the Marvel Universe in “Captain America.” Double threat!
 

Karl Urban
The 45-year-old New Zealander is basically Comic Con personified, with a deep sci-fi fantasy pedigree running from “Xena: Warrior Princess” through “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Doom” and “Dredd,” to ““Star Trek” and “Thor: Ragnarok.” Urban’s is sure to be one of the weekend’s most in-demand autograph sessions.
 
Kristian Nairn
For a guy who’s only ever said one word (admittedly a few hundred times) in the show for which he’s most famous, Nairn has done OK for himself. Granted, that show is HBO’s runaway success “Game of Thrones,” but still… Nairn’s role as the giant name-mutterer Hodor has made him a fantasy star. He’ll be hard to miss around Comic Con, particularly when he hits the main stage for a DJ set on Saturday.
 
e-Sports
Live gaming competitions are growing in global popularity as a spectator sport at an astonishing rate, with many brands and sporting organizations now employing their own e-sport “athletes.” MEFCC’s Games Con e-Sports Arena will host tournaments over a range of games including “Fortnite,” “Guns of Boom” and “Call of Duty: World War II.”
 
Live music
Regional artists including Qatari hard-rocker Naser Mestarihi, blues-rock outfit Lady J & The Royal Vagabonds, hip-hop act Hamza3ssam featuring Minat and Don Kamelo, and one of Dubai’s most popular live acts, The Boxtones, will help keep the party atmosphere alive throughout the weekend, backed up by DJ sets from the Virgin Radio V-Team Roadshow and DJ Trina.
 
Manga workshops 
On Friday April 6, MEFCC will run two manga workshops. The Japanese comic style has become hugely popular — and influential — globally, and publisher/producer Stu Levy will discuss taking manga “from paper to screen,” while British artist Yishan Li will run a “manga fusion art workshop.”
Topics: MEFCC Middle East Film and Comic Con

Related

0
Offbeat
Cosplay star swoops in for Comic Con
0
Offbeat
‘Stranger Things’ star joins Dubai Comic Con guest list

Throwback Thursday: The making of Oscar-nominated director Ziad Doueiri

Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
ROB GARRATT
0
  • Ziad Doueiri’s compelling civil-war drama was an early indication of the Oscar-nominated filmmaker’s talent
  • The controversial Lebanese filmmaker made history as the first director to represent his country at the Academy Awards this year
Updated 31 min 28 sec ago
ROB GARRATT
45678
LONDON: This year has proved one of monumental milestones for Ziad Doueiri. In March, the controversial Lebanese filmmaker made history as the first director to represent his country at the Academy Awards, with fourth picture “The Insult” (nominated for Best Foreign Language Film). Now, May marks the 20th anniversary of Doueiri’s game-changing debut “West Beirut”, which won the François Chalais Award at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival and was soon after hailed as the first Arabic-language film to enjoy a worldwide release. If Middle Eastern filmmaking has enjoyed a creative renaissance in the 21st century, then “West Beirut” helped pave the way.
With sad inevitability, it was the subject of war which unlocked international cinema screens. But while Doueiri cut his teeth serving on first assistant camera for “Reservoir Dogs” and “Pulp Fiction,” there is none of Quentin Tarantino’s sensationalist gore in his autobiographical Lebanese Civil War drama.

Despite reservations, the director’s younger brother Rami Doueiri was cast as the film’s Truffaut-esque Tarek, a goofy, anti-authoritarian, middle-class teenager who we first encounter disrupting the French national anthem in the schoolyard. Following the catastrophic bus massacre of April 1975 — viscerally evoked to a soundtrack of legendary Lebanese diva Fayrouz — the city is carved in two. Military checkpoints prevent Tarek from ever again making the journey from his home in Muslim West Beirut to that snobby, post-colonial school in the Christian East.
For Tarek and friend Omar (Mohamad Chamas), it’s initially a lark: These hormone-charged, flare-wearing teens use the free time to dig for disco LPs, spy on girls, eat falafel, shoot Super 8 films and befriend a sultry Christian neighbor (Rola Al Amin), while gunshots, snipers and underground shelters punctuate life after dark.  
Politics are never far from the frame — “Since when has the West understood the East?” asks Tarek’s lovable father with weary pathos — but, at its core, “West Beirut” is a charming, almost-nostalgic, coming-of-age tale, told with a sharp comedic edge and a native’s feel for the thrum of the streets.
In perhaps the most telling scene, the morning after a violent bout of nocturnal shelling enterprising locals peddle replacement glass windows. The message of resilience is clear: with or without war, people grow up, grow old, fall in and out of love — the human tragedy, and joy, of life continues.
Topics: Lebanon oscar

Related

0
Offbeat
‘Tomb Raider’ reboot tests Oscar-winner Vikander’s star power
0
Offbeat
Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

Latest updates

Gotta catch ’em all! Middle East Film and Comic Con kicks off
0
Saudi prince to make official visit to France next week: sources
0
Throwback Thursday: The making of Oscar-nominated director Ziad Doueiri
0
UK can’t ignore ‘legitimate questions’ over spy poisoning: Moscow
0
Lebanon seeks funds for troubled economy at Paris conference
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.