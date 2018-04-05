Four new Eddy stores in Saudi Arabia

Arab News

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has announced that the second round of admission requests to the full-time and part-time MBA program ends on May 17.

Applicants can apply online through the college website, without having to visit the campus, through the link: http://www.mbsc.edu.sa/admission-application-form.

The college has confirmed that scholarships for outstanding and talented students are still available, particularly for graduates of internationally acclaimed universities and those with inspiring experiences in the fields of business, social leadership and government.

Vice Dean for Student Affairs, Asma Siddiki, said: “The college seeks to integrate with other higher education institutions in the Kingdom and the region by offering a unique educational experience combining practice and knowledge; focusing its program on developing an entrepreneurial mindset according to the Entrepreneurship of All Kinds concept to keep up with the accelerating developments in the job market and the need for leaders and pioneers.” She noted that the knowledge capabilities, academic elite, and partnerships in the college have contributed to the provision of world-class higher education in the Kingdom and the Middle East.

“The college is essentially a global educational institution headquartered in the Kingdom, giving applicants the chance to finalize admission procedures online, without having to come in person to apply,” Siddiki added.

The added value in the program is mutual; while the college offers quality education and a distinctive practical experience, it also aspires to enrol outstanding students who enrich each other with expertise and experience during their time of study. Each applicant has the opportunity to develop their own skills and knowledge in their respective fields.

The MBA program tackles entrepreneurial thinking by serving applicants from five important sectors: Entrepreneurship and social leadership, non-profit or charity organizations, corporate and institutional sector, family businesses and government institutions.

MBSC is the first private institute of higher education in Saudi Arabia to focus on entrepreneurship. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the college offers the MBA program targeting male and female students alike.