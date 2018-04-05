Four new Eddy stores in Saudi Arabia

United Yousef Mohammed Naghi Group, the owner of Eddy Home and Electronics, recently celebrated the opening of four new Eddy branches in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Alkhobar. The opening of the new stores is in line with the company’s long-term strategic plan that aims to offer Eddy customers various products in nearby and easy-to-access stores.
Eddy now has 19 branches in the Kingdom. “The opening of the four branches that are located in three different regions expands our footprint in the country and represents how advanced Eddy is in order to be the first choice for families that consume housewares, furniture and electronic items,” said Ammar Naghi, CEO of United Yousef Mohammed Naghi Group. Eddy celebrated the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.
Updated 05 April 2018
Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC) has announced that the second round of admission requests to the full-time and part-time MBA program ends on May 17.
Applicants can apply online through the college website, without having to visit the campus, through the link: http://www.mbsc.edu.sa/admission-application-form.
The college has confirmed that scholarships for outstanding and talented students are still available, particularly for graduates of internationally acclaimed universities and those with inspiring experiences in the fields of business, social leadership and government.
Vice Dean for Student Affairs, Asma Siddiki, said: “The college seeks to integrate with other higher education institutions in the Kingdom and the region by offering a unique educational experience combining practice and knowledge; focusing its program on developing an entrepreneurial mindset according to the Entrepreneurship of All Kinds concept to keep up with the accelerating developments in the job market and the need for leaders and pioneers.” She noted that the knowledge capabilities, academic elite, and partnerships in the college have contributed to the provision of world-class higher education in the Kingdom and the Middle East.
“The college is essentially a global educational institution headquartered in the Kingdom, giving applicants the chance to finalize admission procedures online, without having to come in person to apply,” Siddiki added.
The added value in the program is mutual; while the college offers quality education and a distinctive practical experience, it also aspires to enrol outstanding students who enrich each other with expertise and experience during their time of study. Each applicant has the opportunity to develop their own skills and knowledge in their respective fields.
The MBA program tackles entrepreneurial thinking by serving applicants from five important sectors: Entrepreneurship and social leadership, non-profit or charity organizations, corporate and institutional sector, family businesses and government institutions.
MBSC is the first private institute of higher education in Saudi Arabia to focus on entrepreneurship. Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the college offers the MBA program targeting male and female students alike.
